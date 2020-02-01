Can, Bowen, Ighalo headline January Deadline Day transfers

Friday marked the end of the Winter Transfer Window which saw several European leagues shut their door on player acquisitions in January.

The English Premier League, German Bundesliga, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, and French Ligue 1 all saw teams make their final moves for the second-half of the domestic season. Teams will now head into the final months of matches, looking for strong finishes to their seasons.

Emre Can, Jarrod Bowen, and Odion Ighalo were just three players making their moves to new clubs on Friday.

Here’s a look at plenty of Friday’s major transfers:

Emre Can has joined Borussia Dortmund on loan from Juventus until the end of the season. (REPORT)

West Ham United added Hull City playmaker Jarrod Bowen on a permanent deal worth roughly £22 million. (REPORT)

Manchester United added former Watford striker Odion Ighalo on a loan until the end of the season. (REPORT)

Yannick Carrasco has returned to Atletico Madrid on loan from Dalian Yifang. (REPORT)

Leicester City added physical centerback Ryan Bennett on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers. (REPORT)

Arsenal bolstered its fullback corps with the addition of Cedric Soares on loan from Southampton. (REPORT)

With striker Wesley out for the season, Aston Villa added forward Borja Baston on a free transfer from Swansea City. (REPORT)

Brighton & Hove Albion have sent Leon Balogun on loan to EFL Championship side Wigan Athletic. (REPORT)

Wolverhampton Wanderers added youngster Luke Matheson from League One side Rochdale for £1 million. Matheson has been loaned back for the remainder of the season. (REPORT)

Manchester City have loaned fullback Angelino to Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig for the rest of the season. (REPORT)

West Bromwich Albion bolstered their attacking options with the permanent acquisition of Kamil Grosicki. (REPORT)

Kevin-Prince Boateng has joined Turkish side Besiktas on loan from Fiorentina. (REPORT)

Lille added former Chicago Fire playmaker Nico Gaitan on a free transfer. (REPORT)

Maya Yoshida has joined Sampdoria on loan from Southampton. (REPORT)

Huddersfield Town added Everton goalkeeper Jonas Lossi and Benfica forward Chris Willock on separate loans. (REPORT)

Harrison Marcelin has joined Monaco from Auxerre for roughly $12 million. (REPORT)

Roma has loaned Alessandro Florenzi to La Liga side Valencia. (REPORT)

Youssouf Foffana has made the move to Monaco from Strasbourg for roughly $17 million. (REPORT)

James Chester has joined Stoke City on loan from Aston Villa. (REPORT)

Former Minnesota United loanee Vito Mannone is now headed to Danish side Esbjerg on loan from Reading. (REPORT)

Charlton Athletic added winger Aiden McGeady on loan from fellow League One side Sunderland. (REPORT)

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers have added Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi on loan for the rest of the season. (REPORT)

Sheffield Wednesday bolstered their attack with the additions of Josh Windass and Connor Wickham on respective loans. (REPORT)

Ravel Morrison has joined Middlesbrough on loan for the rest of the season. (REPORT)

Hibernian added striker Mark McNulty on loan from EFL Championship side Reading. (REPORT)

Rolando Aarons has moved from Newcastle United to Motherwell on loan. (REPORT)