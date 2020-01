Chelsea-Arsenal headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

Sitting in fourth place with plenty to play for in the remaining weeks of the Premier League season, Chelsea tested its margin for error on Saturday when it conceded a stoppage-time goal to Newcastle.

On Tuesday, the beatable Blues will host Arsenal, which uncharacteristically sits in 10th place after a disastrous start to the campaign. Mikel Arteta has replaced Unai Emery as Arsenal manager, and is showing signs of turning things around.

Despite starting slow under Arteta, Arsenal’s recent win against Manchester United has started a run that has seen the Gunners earn points in four consecutive weeks.

In Spain, Copa Del Rey round of 32 kicks off on Tuesday, while Italy’s Coppa Italia enters the Quarterfinal stage with the likes of Juventus, Inter, Roma, and Lazio still in the mix.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for ESPN+ and fuboTV for all your soccer streaming needs.

Monday

Serie A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Atalanta vs SPAL

Coupe de France

2:55 p.m. – fuboTV – St-Pryvé St-Hilaire vs Monaco

EFL Championship

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City

Liga MX Femenil

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USAv- América vs Santos Laguna

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 2 Cono Nortev- Guadalajara vs León

9 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Tigres UANL vs Toluca

10 p.m. -Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte – Tijuana vs Puebla

Tuesday

Premier League

2:30 p.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion

2:30 p.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Aston Villa vs Watford

2:30 p.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Everton vs Newcastle United

2:30 p.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Sheffield United vs Manchester City

2:30 p.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Crystal Palace vs Southampton

3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Chelsea vs Arsenal

Coppa Italia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Napoli vs Lazio

Copa Libertadores

5:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Carabobo vs Universitario

Copa MX

8 p.m. –fuboTV – Querétaro vs Juárez

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Venados vs Pachuca

10 p.m. – ESPN2 Norte, ESPN Play Norte – Atlético San Luis vs Tijuana

Coupe de la Ligue

3:10 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Olympique Lyonnais vs Lille

KNVB Beker

12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2 – Oss vs AZ

2:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Fortuna Sittard vs Feyenoord

2:45 p.m. -Fox Sports 2 – Eindhoven vs Utrecht

Copa del Rey

1 p.m. –ESPN+ – Real Zaragoza vs Mallorca

1 p.m. –ESPN+ – Recreativo Huelva vs Osasuna

3 p.m. –ESPN+ – Sevilla vs Levante

Wednesday

Premier League

2:30 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Leicester City vs West Ham United

2:30 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City

3:15 p.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester United vs Burnley

Coppa Italia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Juventus vs Roma

Copa Libertadores

5:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – San José vs Guaraní

7:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Progreso vs Barcelona

Copa MX

8 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA – Celaya vs Monterrey

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Cafetaleros de Tapachula vs Morelia

10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV – Atlas vs Toluca

10 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM

Coupe de la Ligue

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Reims vs PSG

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Bengaluru vs Odisha

KNVB Beker

12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, Fox Sports Go- Heracles vs Vitesse

2:45 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, Fox Sports Go- Heerenveen vs Willem II

2:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Ajax vs Spakenburg

Copa del Rey

1 p.m. –ESPN+ – Elche vs Athletic Club

1 p.m. –ESPN+ – Ibiza vs Barcelona

3 p.m. –ESPN+ – UD Logroñés vs Valencia

3 p.m. –ESPN+ – Tenerife vs Real Valladolid

3 p.m. –ESPN+ – Real Sociedad vs Espanyol

3 p.m. –ESPN+ – Unionistas de Salamanca vs Real Madrid

3 p.m. –ESPN+ – Badalona vs Granada

3 p.m. –ESPN+ – Girona vs Villarreal

Thursday

Premier League

3 p.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool

Australian W-League

3:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory

Indian Super League

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur

KNVB Beker

2:45 p.m. –fuboTV – NAC Breda vs PSV

Copa del Rey

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ebro vs Leganés

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Mirandés vs Celta de Vigo

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cultural Leonesa vs Atlético Madrid

3 p.m. –ESPN+ – CD Badajoz vs Eibar

3 p.m. –ESPN+ – Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis