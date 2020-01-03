Chris Richards joins Bayern Munich first-team winter camp

After a breakout 2019 that included his star performance at the Under-20 World Cup, Chris Richards is beginning the new year with a chance to make his case for a place on Bayern Munich’s first team.

Richards has been named to Bayern Munich’s roster for its winter break training camp in Qatar.

Richards has previously played for Bayern’s first team in preseason matches, including the 2018 ICC Tournament, but is still fighting his way into a first-team place.

The 19-year-old central defender has become a regular with Bayern’s second team, Bayern II, in the German third division. With Jerome Boateng heavily linked to a move away from Bayern in the winter transfer window, Bayern could be ready to shuffle around its centerback options, which could create an opportunity for Richards.

Richards completed his transfer from FC Dallas to Bayern Munich one year ago, and turned heads at the Under-20 World Cup as one of the tournament’s top players, helping lead the Americans to a run to the quarterfinals.