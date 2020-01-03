FA Cup headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Ole Gunnar Solskjær didn’t do himself any favors on Wednesday during Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to struggling Arsenal.
For the Norwegian, the loss was the latest chapter of what’s been an inconsistent tenure in charge of the Red Devils, and with the Premier League table long gone to Liverpool, a good showing in the FA Cup will be his most realistic opportunity to win back the trust of concerned fans.
They’ll be tasked with a visit to Wolverhampton, and Nuno Espírito Santo’s Wolves will be eager to bounce back nicely from Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat at Watford.
Elsewhere, Portugal powerhouses Sporting CP and Porto will do battle on Sunday. The match is a matter of second-place Porto trying to catch Benfica in a hurry, and Sporting should present a real challenge as it sits in third, though out of the UEFA Champions League berth picture.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this weekend:
Friday
La Liga
1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Valladolid vs Leganés
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Sevilla vs Athletic Club
Coupe de France
2:55 p.m. –fuboTV – Bordeaux vs Le Mans
Australian A-League
3:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Melbourne City vs Western United
Indian Super League
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bengaluru vs Goa
Saturday
FA Cup
7 a.m. –ESPN+ – Rochdale vs Newcastle United
7:31 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bristol City vs Shrewsbury Town
7:31 a.m. –ESPN+ – Millwall vs Newport County
7:31 a.m. –ESPN+ – Rotherham United vs Hull City
7:31 a.m. –ESPN+ – Burnley vs Peterborough United
7:31 a.m. –ESPN+ – Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
10:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Fulham vs Aston Villa
10:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Southampton vs Huddersfield Town
10:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sheffield Wednesday
10:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Reading vs Blackpool
10:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Watford vs Tranmere Rovers
10:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Preston North End vs Norwich City
10:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Brentford vs Stoke City
10:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Cardiff City vs Carlisle United
10:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Oxford United vs Hartlepool United
12:31 p.m. – ESPN+ – Leicester City vs Wigan Athletic
12:31 p.m. – ESPN+ – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United
12:31 p.m. – ESPN+ – AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town
12:31 p.m. – ESPN+ – Manchester City vs Port Vale
12:31 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fleetwood Town vs Portsmouth
La Liga
7 a.m. – fuboTV – Valencia vs Eibar
10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Getafe vs Real Madrid
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Atlético Madrid vs Levante
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Espanyol vs Barcelona
Primeira Liga
10:30 a.m. –fuboTV – Boavista vs Portimonense
1 p.m. –fuboTV – Belenenses vs Sporting Braga
3:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Vitória Guimarães vs Benfica
Coupe de France
9 a.m. –fuboTV – Monaco vs Reims
2:55 p.m. –fuboTV – Bourg en Bresse vs Olympique Lyonnais
Australian A-League
1 a.m. – ESPN+ – Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners
3:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Adelaide United
Indian Super League
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Mumbai City vs ATK
Club Friendly
8 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA – Necaxa vs Guadalajara
Sunday
FA Cup
9:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Queens Park Rangers vs Swansea City
9:01 a.m. – ESPN+ – Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest
9:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Charlton Athletic vs West Bromwich Albion
9:01 a.m. – ESPN+ – Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Hotspur
9:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Crystal Palace vs Derby County
9:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Burton Albion vs Northampton Town
9:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sheffield United vs Fylde
9:01 a.m.- ESPN+ – Crewe Alexandra vs Barnsley
9:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Bristol Rovers vs Coventry City
11:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Liverpool vs Everton
1:16 p.m. –ESPN+ – Gillingham vs West Ham United
La Liga
6 a.m. –fuboTV – Granada vs Mallorca
8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Sociedad vs Villarreal
10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Real Betis
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Celta de Vigo vs Osasuna
Serie A
6:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Brescia vs Lazio
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – SPAL vs Hellas Verona
12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Genoa vs Sassuolo
2:45 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV – Roma vs Torino
Primeira Liga
12:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Sporting CP vs Porto
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Famalicão vs Vitória Setúbal
Coupe de France
2:55 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Linas-montlhery vs PSG
Australian A-League
2:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets
Australian W-League
12 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets
Indian Super League
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad
