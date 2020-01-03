FA Cup headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Ole Gunnar Solskjær didn’t do himself any favors on Wednesday during Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to struggling Arsenal.

For the Norwegian, the loss was the latest chapter of what’s been an inconsistent tenure in charge of the Red Devils, and with the Premier League table long gone to Liverpool, a good showing in the FA Cup will be his most realistic opportunity to win back the trust of concerned fans.

They’ll be tasked with a visit to Wolverhampton, and Nuno Espírito Santo’s Wolves will be eager to bounce back nicely from Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat at Watford.

Elsewhere, Portugal powerhouses Sporting CP and Porto will do battle on Sunday. The match is a matter of second-place Porto trying to catch Benfica in a hurry, and Sporting should present a real challenge as it sits in third, though out of the UEFA Champions League berth picture.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this weekend:

Friday

La Liga

1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Valladolid vs Leganés

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Sevilla vs Athletic Club

Coupe de France

2:55 p.m. –fuboTV – Bordeaux vs Le Mans

Australian A-League

3:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Melbourne City vs Western United

Indian Super League

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bengaluru vs Goa

Saturday

FA Cup

7 a.m. –ESPN+ – Rochdale vs Newcastle United

7:31 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bristol City vs Shrewsbury Town

7:31 a.m. –ESPN+ – Millwall vs Newport County

7:31 a.m. –ESPN+ – Rotherham United vs Hull City

7:31 a.m. –ESPN+ – Burnley vs Peterborough United

7:31 a.m. –ESPN+ – Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers

10:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Fulham vs Aston Villa

10:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Southampton vs Huddersfield Town

10:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sheffield Wednesday

10:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Reading vs Blackpool

10:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Watford vs Tranmere Rovers

10:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Preston North End vs Norwich City

10:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Brentford vs Stoke City

10:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Cardiff City vs Carlisle United

10:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Oxford United vs Hartlepool United

12:31 p.m. – ESPN+ – Leicester City vs Wigan Athletic

12:31 p.m. – ESPN+ – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United

12:31 p.m. – ESPN+ – AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

12:31 p.m. – ESPN+ – Manchester City vs Port Vale

12:31 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fleetwood Town vs Portsmouth

La Liga

7 a.m. – fuboTV – Valencia vs Eibar

10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Getafe vs Real Madrid

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Atlético Madrid vs Levante

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Espanyol vs Barcelona

Primeira Liga

10:30 a.m. –fuboTV – Boavista vs Portimonense

1 p.m. –fuboTV – Belenenses vs Sporting Braga

3:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Vitória Guimarães vs Benfica

Coupe de France

9 a.m. –fuboTV – Monaco vs Reims

2:55 p.m. –fuboTV – Bourg en Bresse vs Olympique Lyonnais

Australian A-League

1 a.m. – ESPN+ – Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners

3:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Adelaide United

Indian Super League

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Mumbai City vs ATK

Club Friendly

8 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA – Necaxa vs Guadalajara

Sunday

FA Cup

9:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Queens Park Rangers vs Swansea City

9:01 a.m. – ESPN+ – Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

9:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Charlton Athletic vs West Bromwich Albion

9:01 a.m. – ESPN+ – Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Hotspur

9:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Crystal Palace vs Derby County

9:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Burton Albion vs Northampton Town

9:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sheffield United vs Fylde

9:01 a.m.- ESPN+ – Crewe Alexandra vs Barnsley

9:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Bristol Rovers vs Coventry City

11:01 a.m. –ESPN+ – Liverpool vs Everton

1:16 p.m. –ESPN+ – Gillingham vs West Ham United

La Liga

6 a.m. –fuboTV – Granada vs Mallorca

8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Sociedad vs Villarreal

10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Real Betis

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Celta de Vigo vs Osasuna

Serie A

6:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Brescia vs Lazio

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – SPAL vs Hellas Verona

12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Genoa vs Sassuolo

2:45 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV – Roma vs Torino

Primeira Liga

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Sporting CP vs Porto

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Famalicão vs Vitória Setúbal

Coupe de France

2:55 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Linas-montlhery vs PSG

Australian A-League

2:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets

Australian W-League

12 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets

Indian Super League

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad