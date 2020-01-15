SBISoccer.com

Former Atlanta United playmaker Almiron scores in third straight match

Former Atlanta United playmaker Almiron scores in third straight match

European Soccer

Former Atlanta United playmaker Almiron scores in third straight match

By 1 hour ago

By: |

Former Atlanta United attacking midfielder Miguel Almiron is hitting his form at the right time for English Premier League side Newcastle United.

The Paraguayan star scored in his third-consecutive match on Tuesday, helping the Magpies to a 4-1 replay win over Rochdale in the FA Cup.  Almiron scored his team’s third goal in the 26th minute, following a misplaced pass from Rochdale goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Steve Bruce’s side advanced into the fourth round of the prestigious tournament, setting up a date with League One side Oxford United on Jan. 25th.

Almiron scored in a 1-1 draw at Premier League foe Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend while also tallying in Newcastle’s first FA Cup matchup against Rochdale, a 1-1 draw on the road. The 25-year-old has now scored four goals in his last seven appearances for the club, erasing a lengthy drought which saw him goalless in his first 10 months on Tyneside.

The Magpies return to Premier League play on Jan. 18th at St. James Park against Chelsea.

, , European Soccer, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home