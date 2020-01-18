SBISoccer.com

Gio Reyna makes Bundesliga debut in Dortmund comeback

Gio Reyna makes Bundesliga debut in Dortmund comeback

Americans Abroad

Gio Reyna makes Bundesliga debut in Dortmund comeback

By 11 minutes ago

By: |

American midfielder Gio Reyna made history on Saturday, becoming the youngest American to ever play in the Bundesliga.

The 17-year-old winger came on as a 72nd-minute substitute in Borussia Dortmund’s clash with Augsburg and helped Dortmund complete a dramatic comeback, rebounding from a 3-1 deficit to post a thrilling 5-3 victory.

Reyna entered the match with Dortmund leading 4-3, and had a hand in the buildup on Dortmund’s fifth goal, which helped Norwegian teen sensation Erling Haaland complete his impressive second-half hat-trick.

Reyna’s debut comes just days after he was formally promoted to Dortmund’s first team. The New York City FC academy product turned in a strong showing at Dortmund’s winter training camp, expediting his promotion to the first team.

Reyna set a new record as youngest American to ever play in the Bundesliga, breaking the record previously held by Christian Pulisic, who also made his Borussia Dortmund debut as a 17-year-old.

Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

1 comment

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home