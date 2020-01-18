Gio Reyna makes Bundesliga debut in Dortmund comeback

American midfielder Gio Reyna made history on Saturday, becoming the youngest American to ever play in the Bundesliga.

The 17-year-old winger came on as a 72nd-minute substitute in Borussia Dortmund’s clash with Augsburg and helped Dortmund complete a dramatic comeback, rebounding from a 3-1 deficit to post a thrilling 5-3 victory.

Reyna entered the match with Dortmund leading 4-3, and had a hand in the buildup on Dortmund’s fifth goal, which helped Norwegian teen sensation Erling Haaland complete his impressive second-half hat-trick.

Reyna’s debut comes just days after he was formally promoted to Dortmund’s first team. The New York City FC academy product turned in a strong showing at Dortmund’s winter training camp, expediting his promotion to the first team.

Reyna set a new record as youngest American to ever play in the Bundesliga, breaking the record previously held by Christian Pulisic, who also made his Borussia Dortmund debut as a 17-year-old.