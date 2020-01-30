Green diagnosed with ankle ligament injury

Julian Green is the latest American player to face a spell on the sidelines.

Greuther Furth manager Stefan Leitl confirmed Thursday that Green has been diagnosed with an ankle ligament injury. There is no timetable for Green’s return.

🎙️#Leitl: "Es gibt zwei Nachrichten, die nicht so erfreulich sind für uns: Marco Meyerhöfer hat eine Muskelverletzung am Oberschenkel, @J_Green37 eine Bänderverletzung am Sprunggelenk. Beide werden uns nicht zur Verfügung stehen.“#kleeblatt #SSVSGF — SPVGG GREUTHER FÜRTH (@kleeblattfuerth) January 30, 2020

Green returned to Furth’s starting lineup on Tuesday for the first time since Nov. 9th after returning from a ruptured knee ligament injury. However, the midfielder left after 32 minutes of action with his current injury.

The 24-year-old scored four goals in 13 appearances for Furth this season, tying his haul for the 2018-19 campaign. However, injuries have hampered Green’s impact on the team, who are fighting for promotion to the Bundesliga.

Following Tuesday’s win, Furth are up to seventh place in the 2. Bundesliga table.

Green is one of numerous overseas players still waiting for to earn their first appearance under USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter. After earning seven caps in 2018 under interim head coach Dave Sarachan, Green has yet to break into Berhalter’s squad despite improving with the 2. Bundesliga side.

Two of Furth’s next three matches are against teams in the current top five, facing Regensburg and leaders Arminia Bielefeld with a date against Hannover in between.