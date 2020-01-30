Green diagnosed with ankle ligament injury

Julian Green is the latest American player to face a spell on the sidelines.
Greuther Furth manager Stefan Leitl confirmed Thursday that Green has been diagnosed with an ankle ligament injury. There is no timetable for Green’s return.
Green returned to Furth’s starting lineup on Tuesday for the first time since Nov. 9th after returning from a ruptured knee ligament injury. However, the midfielder left after 32 minutes of action with his current injury.
The 24-year-old scored four goals in 13 appearances for Furth this season, tying his haul for the 2018-19 campaign. However, injuries have hampered Green’s impact on the team, who are fighting for promotion to the Bundesliga.
Following Tuesday’s win, Furth are up to seventh place in the 2. Bundesliga table.
Green is one of numerous overseas players still waiting for to earn their first appearance under USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter. After earning seven caps in 2018 under interim head coach Dave Sarachan, Green has yet to break into Berhalter’s squad despite improving with the 2. Bundesliga side.
Two of Furth’s next three matches are against teams in the current top five, facing Regensburg and leaders Arminia Bielefeld with a date against Hannover in between.
We just can’t shake this injury thing it seems, and it’s very frustrating because the inability to get all of our better players on the field together is made moot and further diminishes the product on the field. Matt Miazga ironically just went down and will be out for some time as well with the same injury. Thankfully though, there seems to be a youth wave coming through that will hopefully alleviate the impact of these scenarios.
LikeLike