Green suffers ankle injury in Greuther Furth return

Julian Green’s return to the Greuther Furth starting lineup did not go as planned.

The U.S. Men’s National Team prospect earned his first start since early November, but left after 32 minutes with an ankle injury. Green suffered the injury after making a tackle Sebastian Ohlsson, needing treatment on the sidelines.

32' Julian Green is unable to continue. He's been replaced by Jamie Leweling. #sgffcsp 0-0 — FC St. Pauli English (@fcstpauli_EN) January 28, 2020

Green tried to go back in for Furth, but ultimately was substituted off before halftime. His yellow card in the match would’ve seen Green suspended for Friday’s top-seven clash with Jahn Regensburg. Furth would roll to a 3-0 victory, moving up to seventh in the 2. Bundesliga table.

The 24-year-old Green had been out of action due to a ruptured knee ligament suffered during the November international break. He missed the club’s final five matches of 2019, a span which saw Furth post a 2-2-1 record.

Green scored four goals in 13 appearances for Furth this season, tying his haul for the 2018-19 campaign. However, injuries have hampered Green’s impact on the team and it now looks like the central midfielder will have to overcome another spell on the sidelines.

Green is one of numerous overseas players still waiting for to earn their first appearance under USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter. After earning seven caps in 2018 under interim head coach Dave Sarachan, Green has yet to break into Berhalter’s squad despite improving with the 2. Bundesliga side.

Two of Furth’s next three matches are against teams in the current top five, facing Regensburg and leaders Arminia Bielefeld with a date against Hannover in between.