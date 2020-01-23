Matarrita, Gonzalez, Mora headline MLS players in Costa Rica friendly roster

Ronald Matarrita, Giancarlo Gonzalez, and Joseph Mora headline the MLS continent in the 23-player Costa Rica Men’s National Team roster for its upcoming friendly with the USMNT.

Roger Gonzalez named his roster on Thursday for the upcoming Feb. 1st showdown with its Concacaf rivals in Carson, Cali. It will be both teams first friendlies of 2020, kicking off what will be a busy year.

Estos son los convocados por Rónald González para el encuentro del próximo 1º de febrero ante la Selección Nacional de Estados Unidos#VamosTicos #SomosLaFedefutbol pic.twitter.com/DC6VcnkavZ — FEDEFUTBOL Costa Rica (@fedefutbolcrc) January 23, 2020

Five MLS players were included in Gonzalez’s roster, which also includes Portland Timbers winger Marvin Loria and Columbus Crew midfielder Luis Diaz.

Former MLS players David Guzman, Marco Arena, Johan Venegas, and Ulises Segura have also been included. Several veteran players such as Keylor Navas, Bryan Ruiz, and Kendall Waston miss out with Navas and Ruiz currently in their domestic seasons abroad.

This will be the start of Gregg Berhalter’s second year in charge of the USMNT, which will also see the Concacaf Nations League semifinals and World Cup Qualifying take place. The USMNT will later travel to Europe in March for friendlies against Wales and the Netherlands.

February’s meeting will be the first between the two teams since a 2-0 Costa Rica win over the USMNT in a Sept. 2017 World Cup Qualifier. The teams have split 2-2 in the past four meetings in all competitions.