Happy New Year (and Happy 12th birthday to SBI)

Happy New Year everybody. It is a milestone day. Not just because it is the first day of the year, but because today marks SBI’s 12th birthday.

We launched SBI as an independent website back in 2008, and as we head into our 13th year of operation we will do our best to remain one of your go-to sites for coverage of soccer in the United States and beyond.

The 2019 calendar year was a good year for American soccer. From the U.S. Women’s National Team’s World Cup triumph to Christian Pulisic’s successful transfer to Chelsea, to Los Angeles FC’s record-setting season and Seattle’s latest MLS Cup triumph. Sergino Dest made American soccer fans overjoyed with his decision to play for the USMNT, while Jesse Marsch made Americans proud with his success at RB Salzburg.

SBI remains in a period of transition, looking to return to the level of years past. We are determined to improve and are in search of new contributors to help keep our tradition going by improving the site’s overall coverage of the sport we all love.

Please feel free to share with us what you would like to see more coverage of, what coverage you are enjoying, and things you would like to see us improve. Our readers have always been a big part of helping us improve and sharpen the work that we do, so thank you for your continued support and feedback over the past 12 years.

Thanks to all of you who have spent all or part of the past 12 years reading SBI. We are determined to make 2020 an even better year, with even better coverage, so stay tuned.