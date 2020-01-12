Holmes scores dramatic equalizer for Derby County

Duane Holmes’ first goal of 2020 couldn’t have come at a better time for Derby County.

With the Rams looking likely to suffer a road loss at Middlesbrough on Saturday, Holmes came up clutch for Phillip Cocu’s side at the Riverside Stadium.

Holmes’ volley in the 90th minute earned the Rams a 2-2 draw, helping his side avoid a first league loss since Dec. 21st.

The U.S. Men’s National Team prospect hit a smooth shot into the bottom-right corner for his first goal since March 2019.

https://streamja.com/qbXQ

Holmes, 23, was one of Derby’s top performers of the afternoon, also winning six duels, making two tackles, and winning two aerial battles. It was his 22nd league appearance of the season for Derby, as he continues to rack up first team minutes this campaign.

Sitting in 17th place in the EFL Championship, Derby next hosts Hull City on Jan. 18th at Pride Park.