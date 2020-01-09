Inter Miami selects Robbie Robinson as No. 1 pick in 2020 MLS SuperDraft

The recent MAC Hermann winner is headed to Inter Miami.

Inter Miami selected Clemson University forward and Generation Adidas signing Robbie Robinson with their first overall selection in Thursday’s 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

Robinson led the nation in points (45), was tied for the lead in goals with 18, and registered nine assists. He was the first Clemson player since 1998 to record multiple hat tricks in a single season, while also winning the Atlantic Coastal Conference (ACC) Offensive Player of the Year award.

The 21-year-old was the first Clemson player to win the MAC Hermann trophy since 1998 and will look to make an immediate splash for Diego Alonso’s team.

Robinson joins the likes of Juan Agudelo, Roman Torres, Luis Robles, and Lee Nguyen in Miami. Miami kicks off their 2020 regular season schedule at defending Supporters’ Shield winners, LAFC on March 1st.