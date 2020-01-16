Liverpool - Manchester United headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Current English Premier Leaders Liverpool have build a 14-point lead over second-place Manchester City, but every game is starting to look like a trap game for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

Sunday’s clash with Manchester United at Anfield is the next test for the Merseyside club as they try to continue their dominant unbeaten run.

For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, the last two outings have been fruitful for a side riddled with inconsistency up until. Earning wins over Wolverhampton Wanderers in FA Cup play and Norwich City last week in league play, the Red Devils still have much to play for in regards to securing European competition next season.

After nearly a month off, the German Bundesliga returns to action this weekend as RB Leipzig holds the table by a slim margin with Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund all in pursuit.

Friday

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV , TUDN USA – Schalke 04 vs Borussia M’gladbach

La Liga

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Leganés vs Getafe

Primeira Liga

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Porto vs Sporting Braga

4:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Sporting CP vs Benfica

Coupe de France

4:05 p.m. – fuboTV – Granville vs Olympique Marseille

Liga MX

8 p.m. -ESPN2 Norte – Atlético San Luis vs Cruz Azul

10 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlas vs Puebla

Australian A-League

3:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory

1 a.m. – ESPN+ – Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fulham vs Middlesbrough

Indian Super League

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Mumbai City vs Bengaluru

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur

10 a.m. -NBCSN – Arsenal vs Sheffield United

10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Norwich City vs AFC Bournemouth

10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- West Ham United vs Everton

12:30 p.m. – NBC, fuboTV – Newcastle United vs Chelsea

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt

9:30 a.m. – fuboTV – Mainz 05 vs Freiburg

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV , FOX Deportes – Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV , FOX Deportes – RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin

La Liga

7 a.m. –fuboTV– Levante vs Deportivo Alavés

10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Madrid vs Sevilla

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Osasuna vs Real Valladolid

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Eibar vs Atlético Madrid

Serie A

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Lazio vs Sampdoria

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs Torino

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Napoli vs Fiorentina

Liga MX

6 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Monterrey vs Morelia

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– Pachuca vs Guadalajara

10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– América vs Tigres UANL

Australian A-League

3:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets

12 a.m. –ESPN+– Western United vs Central Coast Mariners

2:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory

Australian W-League

12 a.m. –ESPN+– Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Queens Park Rangers vs Leeds United

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Birmingham City vs Cardiff City

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– ATK vs Goa

Eredivisie

12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Fortuna Sittard vs Vitesse

1:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Twente vs Groningen

Super Lig

12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Gaziantepspor vs Fenerbahçe

Sunday

Premier League

9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV, NBC Sports App, …- Burnley vs Leicester City

11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Liverpool vs Manchester United

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Hertha BSC vs Bayern München

12 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Paderborn vs Bayer Leverkusen

La Liga

6 a.m. –fuboTV – Mallorca vs Valencia

8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Betis vs Real Sociedad

10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Villarreal vs Espanyol

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Athletic Club vs Celta de Vigo

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Barcelona vs Granada

Serie A

6:30 a.m. -ESPN2 – Milan vs Udinese

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Brescia vs Cagliari

9 a.m. – ESPN+– Bologna vs Hellas Verona

9 a.m. – ESPN+– Lecce vs Inter

12 p.m. – ESPN+– Genoa vs Roma

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Juventus vs Parma

Coupe de France

2:55 p.m. –fuboTV – Lorient vs PSG

Liga MX

1 p.m. -Univision , TUDN USA – Toluca vs Necaxa

5 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Querétaro vs Tijuana

7:45 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Santos Laguna vs León

EFL Championship

7 a.m. –ESPN+– Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters

Eredivisie

6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– VVV vs PSV

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam

8:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Emmen vs Heracles

10:45 a.m. -Fox Sports 1 – ADO Den Haag vs RKC Waalwijk

Super Lig

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Trabzonspor vs Kasımpaşa

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Galatasaray vs Denizlispor

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Beşiktaş vs Sivasspor