Liverpool - Manchester United headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Current English Premier Leaders Liverpool have build a 14-point lead over second-place Manchester City, but every game is starting to look like a trap game for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.
Sunday’s clash with Manchester United at Anfield is the next test for the Merseyside club as they try to continue their dominant unbeaten run.
For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, the last two outings have been fruitful for a side riddled with inconsistency up until. Earning wins over Wolverhampton Wanderers in FA Cup play and Norwich City last week in league play, the Red Devils still have much to play for in regards to securing European competition next season.
After nearly a month off, the German Bundesliga returns to action this weekend as RB Leipzig holds the table by a slim margin with Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund all in pursuit.
Friday
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV , TUDN USA – Schalke 04 vs Borussia M’gladbach
La Liga
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Leganés vs Getafe
Primeira Liga
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Porto vs Sporting Braga
4:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Sporting CP vs Benfica
Coupe de France
4:05 p.m. – fuboTV – Granville vs Olympique Marseille
Liga MX
8 p.m. -ESPN2 Norte – Atlético San Luis vs Cruz Azul
10 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlas vs Puebla
Australian A-League
3:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory
1 a.m. – ESPN+ – Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix
EFL Championship
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fulham vs Middlesbrough
Indian Super League
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Mumbai City vs Bengaluru
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur
10 a.m. -NBCSN – Arsenal vs Sheffield United
10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Norwich City vs AFC Bournemouth
10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- West Ham United vs Everton
12:30 p.m. – NBC, fuboTV – Newcastle United vs Chelsea
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt
9:30 a.m. – fuboTV – Mainz 05 vs Freiburg
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV , FOX Deportes – Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund
12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV , FOX Deportes – RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin
La Liga
7 a.m. –fuboTV– Levante vs Deportivo Alavés
10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Madrid vs Sevilla
12:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Osasuna vs Real Valladolid
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Eibar vs Atlético Madrid
Serie A
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Lazio vs Sampdoria
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs Torino
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Napoli vs Fiorentina
Liga MX
6 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Monterrey vs Morelia
8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– Pachuca vs Guadalajara
10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– América vs Tigres UANL
Australian A-League
3:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets
12 a.m. –ESPN+– Western United vs Central Coast Mariners
2:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory
Australian W-League
12 a.m. –ESPN+– Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory
EFL Championship
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Queens Park Rangers vs Leeds United
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Birmingham City vs Cardiff City
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– ATK vs Goa
Eredivisie
12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Fortuna Sittard vs Vitesse
1:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Twente vs Groningen
Super Lig
12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Gaziantepspor vs Fenerbahçe
Sunday
Premier League
9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV, NBC Sports App, …- Burnley vs Leicester City
11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Liverpool vs Manchester United
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Hertha BSC vs Bayern München
12 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Paderborn vs Bayer Leverkusen
La Liga
6 a.m. –fuboTV – Mallorca vs Valencia
8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Betis vs Real Sociedad
10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Villarreal vs Espanyol
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Athletic Club vs Celta de Vigo
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Barcelona vs Granada
Serie A
6:30 a.m. -ESPN2 – Milan vs Udinese
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Brescia vs Cagliari
9 a.m. – ESPN+– Bologna vs Hellas Verona
9 a.m. – ESPN+– Lecce vs Inter
12 p.m. – ESPN+– Genoa vs Roma
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Juventus vs Parma
Coupe de France
2:55 p.m. –fuboTV – Lorient vs PSG
Liga MX
1 p.m. -Univision , TUDN USA – Toluca vs Necaxa
5 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Querétaro vs Tijuana
7:45 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Santos Laguna vs León
EFL Championship
7 a.m. –ESPN+– Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters
Eredivisie
6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– VVV vs PSV
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam
8:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Emmen vs Heracles
10:45 a.m. -Fox Sports 1 – ADO Den Haag vs RKC Waalwijk
Super Lig
8 a.m. –fuboTV– Trabzonspor vs Kasımpaşa
8 a.m. –fuboTV– Galatasaray vs Denizlispor
11 a.m. –fuboTV– Beşiktaş vs Sivasspor
