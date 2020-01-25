Llanez, Aaronson, Servania headline USMNT roster for Costa Rica friendly

Ulysses Llanez, Brenden Aaronson, and Brandon Servania headlines the 22-player U.S. Men’s National Team travel roster for its first friendly of 2020.

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter announced the roster on Saturday, ahead of the Feb. 1st showdown with Concacaf rivals Costa Rica. The club will train in Carson, Cali this week ahead of the match at Dignity Health Sports Park.

🗞 | Gregg Berhalter has named a 22-player travel roster ahead of next Saturday's clash vs. 🇨🇷 @dignityhealthsp in Carson, CA. #StakeYourClaim | #JanuaryCamp — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) January 25, 2020

“It’s been a good few weeks in Florida. The guys have worked hard and have made progress in all aspects of our game model,” Berhalter said. “We’d like to thank Seattle Sounders and San Jose Earthquakes for their collaboration in releasing their players and wish them success at the start of their campaigns. We now turn our focus to preparing for Costa Rica and encouraging the players to take advantage of the opportunity and finish off the month with a positive result.”

San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski and Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris and midfielder Cristian Roldan have been released back to their respective MLS clubs. Morris and Roldan return for beginning preparations for the Sounders’ involvement in the 2020 Concacaf Champions League.

FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal also left camp earlier this month to continue rehabilitation on offseason groin surgery.

Here’s the entire 22-player roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Bill Hamid (D.C. United), Matt Turner (New England Revolution).

DEFENDERS: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Chase Gasper (Minnesota United FC), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC).

MIDFIELDERS: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Christian Cappis (Hobro), Bryang Kayo (Unattached), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Brandon Servania (FC Dallas), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes).

FORWARDS: Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew).