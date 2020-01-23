McKennie: "Shoulder is getting better every day."

Weston McKennie is pushing his way back from injury for Schalke with the second-half of the Bundesliga season underway.

The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder has been out of action since mid-December, after suffering a dislocated shoulder against Eintracht Frankfurt. In an interview for the club’s website, McKennie admits he is getting better with every day.

“I miss being on the pitch,” McKennie said. “I hope that I can play again soon. To feel the energy of the fans when you run into 60,000 fans is an indescribable feeling.”

McKennie was a part of Schalke’s winter camp in Spain earlier this month, but has yet to be named to Wagner’s 18-man squad since the return of league play. A 2-0 Schalke win over Borussia Monchengladbach saw McKennie watch the match from the stands.

The 21-year-old has 15 appearances under his belt this season, registering one assist. McKennie was also a strong part of the USMNT in 2019 under Gregg Berhalter, but hopes to be back soon and free of his nagging injury.

“The boys played a great game [against Gladbach],” McKennie said. “It was fun to watch. But it is even more fun to stand on the pitch yourself. My shoulder is getting better every day. I hope to be back soon.”

Schalke travels to Bayern Munich in Bundesliga action on Saturday, before facing Hertha Berlin in both league and cup play. McKennie is expected to be back at the beginning of February.