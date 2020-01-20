Michael Bradley to miss up to four months after ankle surgery on MLS Cup injury

Michael Bradley finished 2019 with an ankle injury. It has not healed properly since.

Toronto FC opened its preseason training camp on Monday with notable news, as the club announced that Bradley is set to undergo surgery on the ankle he injured during the MLS Cup Final in November. Bradley will go under the knife in New York City on Tuesday, and might be out of action until May.

“We are going to be careful and cautious about this, but we’re confident that once he has the surgery that he’ll be able to return to play,” Toronto FC general manager Ali Curtis told reporters. “It’ll take probably approximately four months. Now that could be shorter or it could be lengthier depending on how we manage that process.”

The 32-year-old Bradley, who re-signed with Toronto FC this offseason via a deal that no longer makes him a Designated Player, sustained the injury on Nov. 10 in the the 3-1 loss to the Seattle Sounders in the MLS Cup Final. The knock was not believed to be serious at that point, but was labeled by Curtis on Monday as being “very severe and complicated.”

Curtis added that it was “the last resort” to have the defensive midfielder and team captain undergo an operation. Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore, meanwhile, lamented how Toronto FC managed Bradley’s situation.

“Make no mistake, in my opinion, for me, it was handled poorly,” Altidore told reporters. “This was an injury from two months ago and it’s not the first time this has happened (at the club). … For two months to have gone by and now he’s having surgery and out until June.”

The loss of Bradley means Toronto FC will open up its 2020 campaign without one of its most influential starters and leaders.

His spell on the sidelines also rules him out of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s March friendlies and puts into question whether he will be healthy enough and in form to be selected for the Americans’ Concacaf Nations League semifinals match vs. Honduras in June.