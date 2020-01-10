MLS Ticker: Hart reportedly linked with Minnesota United, FC Cincy signs Kubo, and more

Joe Hart is reportedly a target for Minnesota United.

The former Manchester City and England goalkeeper has been linked with the Loons after the club has failed to sign last season’s loanee Vito Mannone. The Athletic first reported the news, which was later mentioned on ESPN’s MLS SuperDraft coverage by analyst Taylor Twellman.

Mannone was offered an improved second offer by the Loons, but denied it. The club is reportedly keeping their eyes on other options as well for the 2020 season.

Hart, 32, is currently the third-choice keeper at Premier League side Burnley, making one appearance in this season’s Carabao Cup. Since moving to the Clarets in 2018, Hart has made 19 appearances for Sean Dyche’s team.

Mannone spent the 2019 on-loan with Adrian Heath’s side, helping the club earn its first playoff appearance. The Reading loanee won the 2019 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award,

FC Cincinnati acquires Yuya Kubo as Designated Player

Yuya Kubo is on his way to FC Cincinnati.

The club announced the deal on Thursday, signing Kubo to a Designated Player contract from Belgian side KAA Gent. Kubo, a 26-year-old forward totaled 25 goals in 71 combined appearances for the Belgian First Division side.

“We are delighted to add a proven offensive player in the form of Yuya Kubo to our roster,” FC Cincinnati General Manager Gerard Nijkamp said. “We’ve made it a priority to bring impact players to Cincinnati and we believe Yuya’s versatility as an attacking player will be a great addition to our current group.”

Kubo spent most of the 2018-19 season on loan with FC Nuremberg, but struggled in front of goal. He only scored one Bundesliga goal in 22 appearances for the team, who eventually were relegated to the second-tier.

He’s also earned 13 caps with the Japanese National Team, scoring two goals.

Report: Bony admits contact from MLS clubs

Another former Premier League player is reportedly linked with a possible move to MLS.

Former Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony has admitted interest he’s received from MLS after his contract with the Swans expired in 2019. The 31-year-old scored 38 goals for Swansea City in two stints with the club before heading to Qatari side Al-Arabi on-loan.

“That was a Brazilian club called Porto Alegre,” Bony said in an interview with The Athletic. “They just made an offer and now my agent is talking to them. A lot of people are calling. We’ve got people from MLS and from Turkey. You never know where the best offer will come from.”

Bony has also played for Manchester City and Stoke City in the Premier League, as well as Vitesse Arnhem and Sparta Prague during his career. In total, Bony has registered 145 goals in 327 professional matches.

He’s also earned 56 caps with the Ivory Coast National Team, scoring 16 goals.

Since Bony is without a club, he would be a free transfer for an MLS club. However, due to playing in the Premier League, his wages could force issues for certain clubs.

Anton Walkes rejoins Atlanta United from English side Portsmouth

Anton Walkes is back with Atlanta United.

The English defender rejoined the club on Thursday from English third-tier side Portsmouth. It will be Walkes’ second stint with the club after previously playing on-loan from Tottenham in 2017.

“We’re excited to permanently welcome Anton back to the club,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “Anton is a versatile player who will immediately bolster our backline. He has spent the last two seasons developing his game in England against tough competition and now returns with tremendous experience. We know he fits well into the locker room and are happy to have him back.”

The 22-year-old defender made 20 appearances and scored two goals with the Five Stripes in 2017. After returning to Tottenham, Walkes was loaned to Portsmouth before making a permanent move there in July 2018. In total, Walkes made 46 appearances with the club including 10 this season in the EFL League One.

He joins Frank de Boer’s side who lifted both the U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup in the 2019 season.

Mavinga signs new contract with Toronto FC

Chris Mavinga has signed a new contract with Eastern Conference club Toronto FC.

The club announced the deal on Thursday, which will keep Mavinga in Toronto for the near future. Mavinga was a key part of TFC’s 2017 Treble winning side, while also helping them keep a club-record 13 clean sheets in the regular season.

“Chris is a player that has played a significant role in the success of the club over the past three years,” Toronto FC General Manager Ali Curtis said. “He has excellent tools for the position – left footed, excellent speed, and loves competing in the biggest games. We are excited that Chris chose to extend his contract, and that he will be with the organization moving forward.”

Mavinga has made 86 combined appearances in three seasons with Toronto since joining in 2017. The 28-year-old has also played with Rennes, Troyes, and Rubin Kazan during his professional career.

Although born in France, Mavinga has won four caps with the Democratic Republic of Congo.