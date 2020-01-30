MLS Ticker: Inter Miami reportedly make late bid for Cavani, Rossi training with RSL, and more

Inter Miami are not giving up on PSG striker Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid from the Ligue 1 giants, but could be on his way to MLS. AS English reported Wednesday that David Beckham’s team has sent a late bid to PSG for Cavani’s services.

PSG previously denied a €15 million bid from Atletico for Cavani, who has scored five goals in 14 appearances this season.

Cavani, 32, joined PSG from Napoli in 2013 and since has scored 198 goals in 292 combined appearances in all competitions. He’s won 18 major trophies in France, including five of the last six Ligue 1 titles.

Internationally, Cavani has scored 50 goals in 116 appearances with Uruguay, winning the 2011 Copa America.

The signing of Cavani would give Diego Alonso a star striker heading into the team’s inaugural MLS season. Inter Miami opens regular season play at LAFC on March 1st.

Giuseppe Rossi in training, reported talks with Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake are reportedly in talks with former European forward Giuseppe Rossi.

Rossi last played in 2017-18 with Serie A side Genoa, but since has been without a club. According to The Athletic, Rossi is in RSL’s training camp in Phoenix and is also trying to agree to a deal with the club.

The Clifton, New Jersey native totaled 335 professional appearances abroad, playing for Manchester United, Villarreal, and Fiorentina. Through the course of 14 seasons in Europe, Rossi totaled 127 goals in all competitions despite battling three ACL tears along with a doping accusation in the 2018 season.

His most prominent spell overseas came with Villarreal in La Liga, where Rossi scored 54 goals in 136 appearances. After signing for Genoa in 2017, Rossi only scored one goal in nine matches being before released.

Internationally, Rossi also appeared 30 times for Gli Azzurri, scoring seven goals.

Back in 2018, Rossi reportedly expressed his interest to joining either the New York Red Bulls or NYCFC. However, a deal with either club did not come to fruition.

Should he sign with RSL, Rossi would add needed experience to an attacking corp featuring Corey Baird, Sam Johnson, and Jefferson Savarino.

Report: Villalba reportedly sold to Paraguayan side Libertad

Hector Villalba is reportedly on his way out of MLS.

The Athletic reported that Atlanta United is finishing up the sale of Villalba to Paraguayan side Libertad. Villalba’s move would see another experienced player leave the Five Stripes ahead of the 2020 MLS season.

Villalba, 25, joined the Five Stripes in 2017 and had a breakout first season in MLS. He scored 13 goals and added 11 assists in 35 matches. In 90 combined MLS appearances, the forward scored 22 goals and registered 24 assists.

Born in Argentina, Villalba’s international allegiance is with Paraguay as he has earned two caps with the National Team. Villalba joins Julian Gressel and Darlington Nagbe as the departures from the club this offseason.

Impact’s Piatti linked with move to Banfield

Ignacio Piatti is reportedly on the move back to his native country of Argentina.

Despite seeing his contract option picked up for the 2020 MLS season, Piatti is being linked with a move to Banfield. TyC Sports reported on Wednesday that Piatti will leave the Impact after six seasons with the club.

Since joining in 2014, Piatti has scored 71 goals and registered 38 assists in 143 combined league appearances. He was named to the MLS All-Star Game three times in his career and was a Best XI selection in 2017 and 2018.

Piatti’s player option for 2020 was picked up by the Impact back in Nov. 2019, after an injury-plagued season saw him play in only 11 matches last season.

He will join a Banfield side that are currently 17th in the Superliga this season.

Earthquakes acquire defender Alanis on-loan

Oswaldo Alanis is on his way to San Jose.

The Earthquakes announced Tuesday that the club acquired the Mexican center back on a one-year loan. San Jose also has the possibility to extend Alanis’ stay from Guadalajara using Targeted Allocation Money.

“Oswaldo is a player that can add a lot from the human element as well as in football,” Earthquakes head coach Matias Almeyda said. “I had the chance to coach him for two and half years and his position is where we have the fewest players. My hope is that he shows the same level he showed when I coached him previously.”

The 30-year-old comes to San Jose from his second stint with Guadalajara. Alanis made 10 appearances and scored two goals during the recent Liga MX Apertura season with Guadalajara.

Alanis has also earned 21 caps with El Tri, winning one Gold Cup back in 2015.

Red Bulls add goalkeeper Jensen from Netherlands

The New York Red Bulls added a European goalkeeper to the mix for 2020.

David Jensen joined the club on Wednesday from Dutch Eredivisie side FC Utrecht. Jensen, 27, will fight with Ryan Meara for the No. 1 job in Chris Armas’ side this season.

“David brings a wealth of professional experience to our club,” Red Bulls Sporting Director Denis Hamlett said. “When scouting David, we were impressed with him on and off the field, we know he is a solid goalkeeper and we think he’ll be great in our locker room too. We’ve got a strong group of goalkeepers to work together and push each other every day in training.”

Jensen made 145 appearances and kept 33 shutouts for Utrecht since arriving to the club in July 2016. He’s only made five appearances this season since Jeroen Zoet arrived on-loan from PSV.

During his professional career, Jensen has also made 90 appearances for Nordsjaelland, while spending time with Aalborg and FC Fredericia on loan. He worked his way through the Denmark Youth National Team ranks, but has yet to make his senior debut.

The Red Bulls saw longtime starter Luis Robles join expansion side Inter Miami this offseason.