MLS Ticker: RSL re-signs veteran Beckerman, Camara's contract with Revolution voided, and more

One of MLS’ top veteran midfielders will return to Real Salt Lake in 2020.

Kyle Beckerman re-signed with the Western Conference club on Monday for his 14th season in Utah and 21st overall season in MLS. A nine-time MLS All-Star and four-time club MVP, Beckerman is the league’s career leader in regular-season games played, games started (456) and minutes played among field players.

“Over the last 13 seasons, Utah has been home for me and I’m proud of Real Salt Lake’s role on and off the field in building the soccer community here,” Beckerman said. “The fans have welcomed me from day one and I am eager to get back on the field for another season with RSL because there is still so much more to accomplish. I know I have a role to play in reaching those goals for myself and the club.”

Beckerman has helped RSL reach the postseason in 10 of the last 12 seasons, including lifting MLS Cup in 2009. In his 13 seasons with the club, he has totaled 340 appearances while scoring 30 goals and adding 39 assists in regular season play.

In 2019, Beckerman registered five assists in 25 appearances, a career-best since 2013.

RSL opens the 2020 regular season on Feb. 29th at Orlando City.

Camara contract voided by Revs due to Visa

Samba Camara is no longer on his way to the New England Revolution.

The club announced Monday that Camara’s contract was voided due to his P-1 Visa being denied. Camara was originally acquired from French Ligue 2 side Le Havre back in Dec. 2019, but will no longer be joining Bruce Arena’s team.

The Revolution remains with eight defenders under contract for the 2020 MLS season, with four of those players being over the age of 27.

Seth Sinovic and Alexander Buttner joined the club this offseason, while the Revolution drafted Henry Kessler in the recent 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

Bruce Arena’s side aim to build off an MLS Cup Playoffs appearance in 2019, losing to eventual Eastern Conference Finalists Atlanta United.

Toronto FC adds goalkeeper Silva from Scottish side Hearts

Kevin Silva is heading back to Canada, this time on a permanent move.

Toronto FC have acquired the 22-year-old American goalkeeper from Scottish Premier League side Hearts FC. Silva joins for an undisclosed fee, having spent part of last season on loan with Toronto FC II. Silva signed with Hearts in July 2018, but did not make a single appearance with the first team. He spent most of his time with the club’s reserve team while also joining Raith Rovers on-loan. A former goalkeeper at UCLA and Rutgers University, Silva will look to fight with Quentin Westberg and Alex Bono for the No. 1 job in Toronto.

Fire acquire goalkeeper Sparrow

The Chicago Fire added depth to its goalkeeping corps on Monday.

The club acquired goalkeeper Connor Sparrow, giving Raphael Wicky a second goalkeeper with professional experience. Sparrow is under contract with the Fire for the 2020 MLS season with contract options for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

“We’re pleased to welcome Connor to the Club,” Wicky said. “He is a talented player who will provide depth and competition at the goalkeeper position.”

Sparrow’s professional career began in 2016, totaling 40 combined appearances between stints with Real Monarchs and Nashville SC. A former MLS SuperDraft third-round pick by Real Salt Lake, the 25-year-old Sparrow made nine starts with Nashville SC in 2019 in the USL Championship,

He joins Kenneth Kronholm and Gabriel Slonina on the Fire’s first-team roster.

Union add young Slovakian midfielder Oravec

The Philadelphia Union added a young defensive midfielder to the mix for 2020.

The club announced Monday they’ve signed defensive midfielder Matej Oravec from Slovakian First Division side FK DAC 1904 Dunajska Streda to a three-year contract, with a club option for a fourth year. In exchange, FK DAC has been given an undisclosed transfer fee for Oravec. Oravec will occupy an international roster spot on the Union’s roster.

“We’re excited to welcome Matej to the Philadelphia Union. He is a mobile, aggressive midfielder who can distribute effectively to start our transitions,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said. “He helps us continue our plan to build a roster that can execute our unique style of play and compete at the top of the Eastern Conference.”

The 21-year-old Oravec comes to the Union from the Fortuna Liga, while he made 17 combined appearances in the 2019-20 season. He also started two games each in the qualifying rounds of the UEFA Europa League and the Slovnaft Cup.

He’s also played for Spartak Trnava and FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova during his young career. In the combined 69 appearances between all teams, Oravec registered two goals and and one assist.

Oravec has also worked his way through the international ranks with his native Slovakia. He’s appeared for the U-18, U-19 and U-20 Men’s National Teams and is currently a member of the U-21 squad. In 2018 he was nominated for the Golden Boy Award, an award presented to the best U-21 player in Europe.

FC Cincinnati adds goalkeeper Edwards

FC Cincinnati was the second Eastern Conference side to add a goalkeeper on Monday.

The club acquired Bobby Edwards from Northern Ireland’s NIFL Championship side Portadown FC. Edwards will officially join the roster on Feb. 12th when the Primary Transfer Window opens.

Edwards played four collegiate seasons for three different programs, before signing a professional contract with Portadown in June 2019. Edwards played for St. Joseph’s University, Monmouth University, and Mount St. Mary’s University during his collegiate career.

The goalkeeper totaled 62 combined collegiate appearances, registering 262 saves and earning 11 shutouts.

Edwards joins fellow goalkeepers Przemyslaw Tyton, Ben Bundt, and Spencer Richey on the club’s roster.