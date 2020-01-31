MLS Ticker: Trapp traded to Inter Miami, Sounders sign DP midfielder, and more

Inter Miami has acquired Will Trapp in a trade with the Columbus Crew. In exchange, the Crew receives $100,000 in General Allocation Money and an international roster spot. Columbus could also receive up to $200,000 additional GAM.

“Wil is one of the most respected leaders in American soccer,” Inter Miami Sporting Director Paul McDonough said. “He has served as captain at both the club and international levels and fits the culture we are building here in South Florida. Wil is also a top-class midfielder with established success in MLS.”

Trapp’s arrival in Miami gives Diego Alonso another experienced MLS player. The 27-year-old signed with the Crew as a Homegrown Player ahead of the 2013 season.

Trapp has totaled 185 league appearances for the Crew, while also earning 20 caps with the USMNT.

Trapp will join a group with plenty of experience including Roman Torres, Alvas Powell, Lee Nguyen, and Juan Agudelo.

Inter Miami opens the 2020 regular season against LAFC on March 1st.

Sounders sign Joao Paulo as DP

João Paulo joined the Seattle Sounders on Friday, signing as a Designated Player. The club used Targeted Allocation Money to lower the salary budget charge of defender Xavier Arreaga, freeing up one of the club’s three Designated Player positions.

“We are pleased to announce João Paulo, a talented and versatile player that brings a lot of experience to our club,” Sounders GM and President of Soccer Garth Lagerwey said. “His signing adds a strong piece to an already talented roster, and we’re excited about the way our team is taking shape as the season approaches.”

The Brazilian joins teammates Nicolas Lodeiro and Raul Ruidiaz as Seattle’s current Designated Players. He will occupy an international roster spot for the Sounders.

He comes to MLS after 10 professional seasons in Brazil, including eight in Brasileiro Serie A, the country’s top division. Pedro spent the last three seasons with Botafogo, where he most recently made 36 league appearances in 2019, scoring three goals. After beginning his career with Internacional in 2010, Pedro also went out on loan to Atlético Goianiense (2013), Goiás (2014) and Santa Cruz (2015-2016).

The Sounders defend their MLS crown in 2020, beginning regular season play on March 1st against the Chicago Fire.

Villalba transfer to Libertad complete

Atlanta United completed the sale of Hector Villalba to Paraguayan side Club Libertad on Friday, ending the midfielder’s three-year stay with the Five Stripes.

Villalba joins Darlington Nagbe and Julian Gressel as key departures from the club this offseason.

Villalba, 25, joined the Five Stripes in 2017 and had a breakout first season in MLS. He scored 13 goals and added 11 assists in 35 matches. In 90 combined MLS appearances, the forward scored 22 goals and registered 24 assists.

The Five Stripes’ schedule kicks off early in Concacaf Champions League action against Motagua on Feb. 18th.

Inter Miami signs Celtic winger

Inter Miami acquired winger Lewis Morgan from Scottish Premier League side Celtic for an undisclosed transfer fee. Morgan will occupy an international roster spot on Miami’s roster and is the second addition in the last two days for the expansion side.