MLS Ticker: Trapp traded to Inter Miami, Sounders sign DP midfielder, and more

Inter Miami has acquired Will Trapp in a trade with the Columbus Crew. In exchange, the Crew receives $100,000 in General Allocation Money and an international roster spot. Columbus could also receive up to $200,000 additional GAM.
“Wil is one of the most respected leaders in American soccer,” Inter Miami Sporting Director Paul McDonough said. “He has served as captain at both the club and international levels and fits the culture we are building here in South Florida. Wil is also a top-class midfielder with established success in MLS.”
Trapp’s arrival in Miami gives Diego Alonso another experienced MLS player. The 27-year-old signed with the Crew as a Homegrown Player ahead of the 2013 season.
Trapp has totaled 185 league appearances for the Crew, while also earning 20 caps with the USMNT.
Trapp will join a group with plenty of experience including Roman Torres, Alvas Powell, Lee Nguyen, and Juan Agudelo.
Inter Miami opens the 2020 regular season against LAFC on March 1st.
Sounders sign Joao Paulo as DP
João Paulo joined the Seattle Sounders on Friday, signing as a Designated Player. The club used Targeted Allocation Money to lower the salary budget charge of defender Xavier Arreaga, freeing up one of the club’s three Designated Player positions.
“We are pleased to announce João Paulo, a talented and versatile player that brings a lot of experience to our club,” Sounders GM and President of Soccer Garth Lagerwey said. “His signing adds a strong piece to an already talented roster, and we’re excited about the way our team is taking shape as the season approaches.”
The Brazilian joins teammates Nicolas Lodeiro and Raul Ruidiaz as Seattle’s current Designated Players. He will occupy an international roster spot for the Sounders.
He comes to MLS after 10 professional seasons in Brazil, including eight in Brasileiro Serie A, the country’s top division. Pedro spent the last three seasons with Botafogo, where he most recently made 36 league appearances in 2019, scoring three goals. After beginning his career with Internacional in 2010, Pedro also went out on loan to Atlético Goianiense (2013), Goiás (2014) and Santa Cruz (2015-2016).
The Sounders defend their MLS crown in 2020, beginning regular season play on March 1st against the Chicago Fire.
Villalba transfer to Libertad complete
Atlanta United completed the sale of Hector Villalba to Paraguayan side Club Libertad on Friday, ending the midfielder’s three-year stay with the Five Stripes.
Villalba joins Darlington Nagbe and Julian Gressel as key departures from the club this offseason.
Villalba, 25, joined the Five Stripes in 2017 and had a breakout first season in MLS. He scored 13 goals and added 11 assists in 35 matches. In 90 combined MLS appearances, the forward scored 22 goals and registered 24 assists.
The Five Stripes’ schedule kicks off early in Concacaf Champions League action against Motagua on Feb. 18th.
Inter Miami signs Celtic winger
The 23-year-old joined Celtic in Jan. 2018, making his debut later that year in a UEFA Champions League qualifying match against Alashkert Yerevan. In total he made 31 appearances for the club, including seven in the Champions League and eight in the UEFA Europa League.
Morgan spent the second half of the 2018-19 season on loan at EFL League One side Sunderland, where he made 22 appearances. He tallied two goals and four assists for the club including a crucial goal that helped the team reach the EFL Trophy final.
Beginning his career with St. Mirren, Morgan scored 21 goals in 94 combined appearances with the club in two separate spells. He’s also earned two caps with the Scottish National Team.
TFC signs Westberg to new deal
Westberg, 33, originally signed with the club in Feb. 2019 after arriving from French club Auxerre.
He made 32 combined starts for TFC last season, compiling a record of 12-10-9 with four clean sheets.
A former U.S. Youth National Team player, Westberg has spent most of his career in France. He’s played for Auxerre, Evian, Troyes, and Tours, before moving to MLS.
Toronto FC’s regular season schedule begins on Feb. 29th at the San Jose Earthquakes.
Timbers add Liga MX forward Mora on loan
For the second consecutive day, the Portland Timbers have added a forward for 2020.
The club acquired Chilean forward Felipe Mora on a one-year loan from Liga MX side Pumas, using Targeted Allocation Money. Portland also has an option to acquire Mora on a permanent transfer, who will occupy an international roster spot.
Mora, 26, joins the Timbers after having played the last two Liga MX campaigns with Pumas. During his time there, Mora scored 19 goals in 65 appearances for the club. Mora has also seen time with Mexican side Cruz Azul and Chilean sides Audax Italiano and Universidad de Chile.
In five appearances with the Chilean National Team, Mora has scored one goal. He joins Jaroslaw Niezgoda as the latest arrival to the club.
Union acquire Norwegian centerback
The Philadelphia Union signed Norwegian defender Jakob Glesnes from Norwegian side Stromsgodset on Friday for an undisclosed transfer free. Glesnes signed a two-year contract with the Union, with a club option for a third and fourth year. He will occupy an international roster spot.
Glesnes comes to MLS from the Norwegian First Division, where he captained Stromsgodset. Joining Stromsgodset in 2016, Glesnes made 30 appearances in the 2018-19 season, contributing three assists in that time. In total, Glesnes registered three goals and seven assists in 113 matches overall for the club.
He earned his first call-up to the Norway Men’s National Team in October 2019. Glesnes joins Mark McKenzie, Jack Elliott, and Aurelien Collin in the Union centerback corps.
