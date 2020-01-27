Pulisic headlines four possible Americans in FA Cup fifth round

The FA Cup fifth round draw took place on Monday with only American player already guaranteed a spot into the next round.

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea have been drawn against the winner of Shrewsbury Town and Liverpool, which will take place between March 3-5. Pulisic is currently injured, but would make his debut in the competition if he recovers in time.

The 21-year-old has five league goals and two assists in 16 matches this season while also scoring in the UEFA Champions League group stage. He is currently out with a groin injury.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United will face a trip to EFL Championship side West Bromwich Albion, should they eliminate Oxford United in a replay. Yedlin returned to action in a 0-0 draw at St. James Park on Saturday, playing 90 minutes for Steve Bruce’s side.

Duane Holmes did not feature in Derby County’s scoreless draw against Northampton Town last Friday, but could feature in the replay on Feb. 4th at Pride Park. Should the Rams advance, they will host Manchester United in the fifth round.

Matt Miazga and Reading will travel to Cardiff City next week for their fourth round replay, but it is unlikely the American defender will feature. Miazga suffered an ankle injury in a 2-2 draw at the Majeski Stadium on Saturday and would likely miss a possible Royals home date with Sheffield United in March.

Here’s the entire FA Cup fifth round draw:

Portsmouth vs Bournemouth/Arsenal

Southampton/Tottenham vs. Norwich City

Northampton/Derby County vs Manchester United

Leicester City vs. Coventry City/Birmingham City

West Bromwich Albion vs. Newcastle United/Oxford United

Chelsea vs. Shrewsbury Town/Liverpool

Reading/Cardiff City vs. Sheffield United

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Manchester City