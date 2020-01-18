Pulisic out for Chelsea until at least mid-February

Christian Pulisic isn’t likely to return to action with Chelsea until at least mid-February.

The 21-year-old playmaker has been out since New Years Day, dealing with an adductor injury. Frank Lampard’s side face off with Newcastle United later today in Premier League play with Pulisic once again unavailable.

“[The break] might fall at a nice time and give us a bit more to play with,” Lampard said in a prematch interview Friday. “Hopefully he [Christian] will be back for the other end of that break. It’s in line with how we expected him to be.”

Chelsea plays at Leicester City on Feb. 1st and its next league game after that is not until Feb. 17 when it hosts Manchester United. Pulisic very well could be in line to return for that showdown, the reversal of a 4-0 lost to the Red Devils back in August.

Pulisic has six goals and six assists in all competitions this season, including a hat trick in a league match at Burnley back on Oct. 26. He’s also appeared in the UEFA Champions League, helping the Blues advance into the Round of 16.

The U.S. Men’s National Team star could make his return to Gregg Berhalter’s side in March for friendlies against the Netherlands and Wales, pending he remains injury free.