Ranking the USMNT Talent Pool: Attacking Midfielders

With World Cup qualifying less than a year away, and the 2022 World Cup on the horizon, it is a good time to take stock of the U.S. Men’s National Team talent pool heading into 2020.

Over the course of the final days 2019, and start of 2020, SBI has taken a closer look at the talent pool at every USMNT position, and rank the top players based on current form, and long-term potential, as we move into the 2022 World Cup qualifying cycle.

We started the series with the striker position, and followed up with the goalkeeper position, with the wingers list dropping before the New Year began. The Top 10 right backs were unveiled on New Year’s Eve, and Top 20 centerbacks revealed on Saturday. Last week we unveiled the top left backs, and defensive midfielders.

Last, but not least, are the attacking midfielders, the players who will be vying for the dual 10 roles in Berhalter’s system. The players on this list aren’t all traditional number 10-types. Several are closer to being box-to-box midfielders than the advanced playmaker often thought of when discussing the number 10 role.

In fact, most of the players in this group are more classically number 8-type midfielders, and the reality is right now there isn’t a pure attacking midfielder who is dominant enough to justify having in the lineup despite being a clear defensive liability.

Christian Pulisic is closer to being able to play as a pure attacking midfielder, and there is a good chance he could settle into that sort of role centrally if and when the next wave of talented wing options reaches a point where Gregg Berhalter can afford to keep Pulisic in the middle.

A similar challenge exists among the attacking midfielders in this group. Pulisic is the first name on the team sheet for the USMNT, but it will be up to the players on this list to develop to a point where it makes more sense to keep Pulisic in a wing role.

With all that in mind, here are the Top 20 attacking midfielder prospects in the USMNT talent pool heading into the 2022 World Cup cycle:

Weston McKennie

Currently the first-choice option in Berhalter’s dual 10 roles (at least the first one not named Pulisic), but his place atop this list is much more about Berhalter rating him in the role than it is with there being a real consensus that he’s perfectly-suited for the role. The reality is he is more an 8 than a 10, and some would argue he’s better suited as a defensive midfielder, but his ability to make surging runs out of midfield to help the attack will likely keep him further up the field for the USMNT.

McKennie’s versatility is both a gift and a curse because it has kept him from being able to settle into a steady role on the club level. Most recently he has featured as a centerback for Schalke. Despite that, he should continue to be a prominent figure in the USMNT midfield for the next decade.

Richie Ledezma

A foot injury that cost him the better part of year slowed down his rapid rise up the American youth ranks, but his impressive showing at the Under-20 World Cup gave U.S. fans a glimpse of the skill that made him such a highly-regarded prospect.

Ledezma carried over some momentum from the Under-20 World Cup into a good run at PSV, where he has become a regular fixture for Jong PSV in the Dutch second division. He is an excellent passer, can create goal-scoring chances for himself and teammates, and has improved the defensive side of his game as well. He is still waiting for his senior club debut, but that moment is fast approaching for a player who could be a prominent figure at the Olympics if the Americans qualify.

Alex Mendez

A highly-skilled attacking midfield prospect who starred with the U.S. Under-20s, Mendez made an important move from German side Freiburg to Ajax, where should have the opportunity to further sharpen his game.

Mendez has a deadly left foot, is a threat with set pieces, and can unlock defenses with his passing. He will need to navigate the tough path at Ajax to earn the first-team minutes to gain any ground on the midfielders ahead of him on this list.

Sebastian Lletget

The 27-year-old is the oldest player on this list, and is arguably one of the most underrated due to injuries that have cost him a ton of time. He is one of the closest examples of a pure 10 in this field, and he showed once again in 2019 that when he can stay healthy he can be effective.

Lletget’s experience and skill should keep him in line to be a top option for Nations League this summer and World Cup qualifying in the fall, but if he can’t stay healthy, he could slip on this list as the younger options mature.

Duane Holmes

More of a box-to-box midfielder than pure playmaker, Holmes has enjoyed a strong season with League Championship side Derby County. An injury cost him a chance at his place at last summer’s Gold Cup, but he was surprisingly left off multiple USMNT rosters in the fall.

Holmes brings a combination of defensive bite and dynamic attacking play to the midfield, and should earn a return to the national team setup in March if he can continue to play well for Derby.

Cristian Roldan

The Seattle Sounders midfielder has become a Berhalter favorite, though he hasn’t made the most of his national team opportunities over the past year. More a box-to-box midfielder who would probably be better suited in a deeper-lying role, Roldan has struggled to make his mark in the USMNT attack.

That said, Roldan has continued to be one of the better midfielders in MLS, and the 24-year-old will continue to earn looks from Berhalter, at least until some younger options emerge and develop.

Julian Green

A player still waiting for his first call from Berhalter, Green has thrived with 2.Bundesliga side Gruether Fuerth, developing into an effective two-way midfielder with a much more balanced game than he had when he was a young Bayern Munich prospect.

Injuries have hampered Green in recent months, and could hurt his chances of a USMNT look in March, but with his contract expiring this summer, a move to a Bundesliga club this summer could help the 24-year-old force his way into the national team picture.

Paxton Pomykal

A breakout 2019 saw Pomykal start for FC Dallas as well as impress at the Under-20 World Cup. His versatility, and ability to generate chances made him one of the most exciting young prospects in MLS.

The heavy workload eventually caught up to Pomykal, who was forced to have offseason surgery, but once he returns to full health in 2020 he should be primed for another big year, and he should have a prominent role in Olympic qualifying.

Emerson Hyndman

After having his career stall in England, Hyndman made a much-needed move to MLS, where Atlanta United proved to be an ideal landing spot for him. The former FC Dallas academy product arrived last summer and quickly settled into a regular role for the Eastern Conference power.

Hyndman wasn’t dominant, clearly showing some signs of the lack of playing time that plagued him in recent years, but his quality on the ball is clear to see and having a full preseason to settle into his first full year in Atlanta should help him have a better 2020.

Brendan Aaronson

The 19-year-old Philadelphia Union midfielder went from academy prospect to regular starter in 2019, showing some impressive attacking qualities as a creative force in the middle of the Union midfield. He beat out Mexican star Marco Fabian for the starting role and showed improvement as the year went on.

Clever on the ball, and adept at making smart runs from midfield, Aaronson has earned several USMNT call-ups already, and should be a contender for a starting role in Olympic qualifying.

Djordje Mihailovic

A year ago Mihailovic was impressing in January USMNT camp and looking poised for a big 2019, but the Chicago Fire’s continued struggles limited his ability to really thrive.

A technically-gifted playmaker, Mihailovic showed well in the 2019 January USMNT camp, and his strengths are well-suited for Berhalter’s dual-10 system. He’s facing serious competition for a place on the Olympic qualifying team, but if the Fire can be a better team in 2020, it could help Mihailovic climb back up these rankings.

Luca De La Torre

The 21-year-old Fulham midfielder has started to make the transition to the Cottagers first team as a regular on the bench, but minutes have still been difficult to come by. He has made four appearances in all competitions this season, but seeing him dress regularly with the first team should be seen as progress.

The former U.S. Under-20 World Cup midfielder has been linked to moves away from Fulham in the past, and a move to MLS could help him jumpstart his career, while also helping him navigate a deep field of Olympic-eligible midfielders.

Cole Bassett

The Colorado Rapids midfielder didn’t have the strongest finish to 2019, but his reunion with former Rapids coach Anthony Hudson in the U.S. Under-20 setup is already showing signs of helping him have a big 2020.

The 18-year-old playmaker was one of the stars of the recent U.S. Under-20 camp, and should be a key figure in Under-20 World Cup qualifying this summer, but the key to his year will be winning a starting role with the Rapids. That’s assuming he doesn’t make a move to Europe, which is possible.

Kenny Saief

A forgettable stint at FC Cincinnati failed to revive Saief’s faltering career, and his return to Anderlecht has led to him falling off the map. He hasn’t been playing, or even making the bench for the Belgian club, and he’s in dire need of a move.

The 26-year-old didn’t do much with his USMNT opportunities, and he isn’t likely to work his way back into the picture unless he finds a regular starting club role.

Matko Miljevic

Born in Miami, but raised in Argentina, Miljevic has committed himself to the United States and the Argentinos Juniors midfielder heads into 2020 fighting for first-team minutes after making five league appearances in 2019. He should figure into Anthony Hudson’s plans for Under-20 World Cup qualifying as a mobile and shifty playmaker.

Gianluca Busio

The 17-year-old Sporting Kansas City midfielder showed some exciting glimpses in 2019, both in Under-17 World Cup qualifying and in MLS, but he still has to make a big step into earning more regular first-team minutes for SKC in 2020. He should be a key figure on the U.S. Under-20 team as it attempts to qualify for the World Cup this summer, and continues to be the target of European transfer interest given his skill and possession of an Italian passport.

Malik Tillman

The 17-year-old German-born prospect has been lighting it up with Bayern Munich’s U-19 team, scoring goals and generating transfer attention. His handful of U.S. youth national team camps suggests he should be in the U.S. picture going forward, but his recent success could lead the German Federation to try and convince him to play for Germany.

Mukwelle Akale

The Minnesota-born Akale has been patiently working his way up the ranks at Villarreal, most recently settling in with Villarreal B. The 22-year-old midfielder would benefit from a loan move or move to a league and team where first-team minutes could help him take the next step in his development.

Marcelo Palomino

The newly-signed Houston Dynamo homegrown player is a skilled playmaker who is currently in the U.S. Under-20 national team setup, and should thrive under new Dynamo coach Tab Ramos.

Gedion Zelalem

A year further away from ACL surgery, and now on a team that could be more suited to his strengths, Zelalem is a player who shouldn’t be overlooked as a player who could rebound in 2020. The New York City FC signing will face stiff competition for minutes, but if he can earn a regular role, then a career rebirth can’t be ruled out.