Ranking the USMNT Talent Pool: Defensive Midfielders

With World Cup qualifying less than a year away, and the 2022 World Cup on the horizon, it is a good time to take stock of the U.S. Men’s National Team talent pool heading into 2020.

Over the course of the final days 2019, and start of 2020, SBI will look at the talent pool at every USMNT position, and rank the top players based on current form, and long-term potential, as we move into the 2022 World Cup qualifying cycle.

We started the series with the striker position, and followed up with the goalkeeper position, with the wingers list dropping before the New Year began. The Top 10 right backs were unveiled on New Year’s Eve, and Top 20 centerbacks revealed on January 5th. The most recent ranking took a closer look at the left back position.

Up next is the defensive midfield role, which is in a state of transition as we reach the tail end of the Michael Bradley era. The 32-year-old Toronto FC captain is arguably still Berhalter’s preferred option in the role, but with World Cup qualifying in the fall, the question is when will Berhalter hand the keys over to the next generation?

Complicating that question has been Tyler Adams’ lengthy injury layoff. Adams has long been seen as the natural replacement for Bradley, even if Berhalter’s early experiment with Adams as a right back raised some questions about where the USMNT coach sees Adams long term.

The reality is that, while Berhalter continues to see Weston McKennie as an attacking midfielder, Adams is miles ahead of the pack in the USMNT defensive midfield prospects category.

The position has a very promising generation of young prospects who are probably still a few years away from making a mark on the USMNT. Indiana Vassilev (Aston Villa), Daniel Leyva (Seattle Sounders), Edwin Cerillo (FC Dallas), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew) and Bryang Kayo (unattached) are five names to keep in mind when the 2026 World Cup roles around.

It should also be noted that there are players currently listed on other positional charts who could very easily wind up in a defensive midfield role. McKennie is a prime example, but versatile youngsters like James Sands and Owen Otasowie, and veterans like Cristian Roldan and Marky Delgado, are players who could wind up in the conversation, as could Hassani Dotson.

With all that in mind, here are the Top 10 defensive midfield prospects in the USMNT pipeline heading into the 2022 World Cup cycle:

Tyler Adams

Don’t let his stint on the sidelines fool you, Adams is a star in the making, and RB Leipzig’s recent sale of Diego Demme shows how highly they rate him. Adams is a force in the middle of the park, and Berhalter should run, not walk, to install him as his starter when the March friendlies come around.

Adams can play as a right back, as we saw recently with RB Leipzig, but there is no current USMNT midfielder who can provide the kind of dynamic and imposing presence that Adams can bring to the defensive midfield role. Did we mention he’s also just 20 years old?

Jackson Yueill

Few players saw their stock rise more in 2019 than Yueill, who flourished under Matias Almeyda at the San Jose Earthquakes, developing the qualities needed to emerge as a serious defensive midfield option for the USMNT.

As a result, the 22-year-old has leapfrogged some established figures on the national team depth chart, and he has made a fan out of Berhalter, who has stated publicly how impressed he has been with Yueill’s development.

Alfredo Morales

The 29-year-old wouldn’t have been on this list if he hadn’t made his return to the USMNT in the fall (our rankings exclude older options who aren’t already in the national team picture) but as a regular starter for Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf, Morales has earned his place this high in the rankings.

Morales brings more bite and physicality than most of the other players on this list, which gives him an edge, and while he is on the older side of the coin, he played some of the best soccer of his career in the second half of 2019, which suggests he is improving, rather than fading, so a run at a 2022 World Cup place — when he would be 32 — shouldn’t be written off.

Keaton Parks

American soccer fans didn’t know much about Parks before 2019, other than that he was a prospect who was developing in Portugal. Parks made a very good impression with his successful first season at New York City FC. The loan move to MLS paid dividends as Parks thrived playing in the heart of NYCFC’s strong midfield.

Parks has made the move to NYCFC permanent, and the 22-year-old should be a leading candidate for a place on the Olympic qualifying team in March. If he can continue to play at a high level in MLS, then a look from Berhalter should come soon.

Wil Trapp

The 27-year-old gradually saw his standing in the USMNT pecking order diminish as he put in a 2019 season with the Columbus Crew that was below his usual high standard. That slide came as other defensive midfield prospects emerged, and now Trapp finds himself fading out of the picture.

Could a move to Europe help re-energize his candidacy? The Crew’s midfield upgrades should help put Trapp in a better position to shine if he does wind up staying in MLS, but he now finds himself facing an uphill battle to regain his standing in Berhalter’s depth chart.

Russell Canouse

Another player who may look for a European move to boost his national team prospects, Canouse began his career in Germany before a successful move to D.C. United. Now the 24-year-old could be be poised to jump back across the pond after a successful stint in MLS.

Durkin’s USMNT prospects are a bit tougher to measure. He was part of Berhalter’s first January camp a year ago, but wasn’t able to parlay that into much of a look. He’s good enough, and young enough, to make another push up this list.

Chris Durkin

The 19-year-old had a roller coaster 2019. He was a starter at the Under-20 World Cup, though he endured some struggles in that tournament. His fight for minutes at D.C. United continued, and he eventually needed a loan move to Belgium to try and find playing time.

After initially being stuck on the bench at St. Truiden, Durkin rattled off five straight starts to close out 2019, and he has some momentum heading into the new year.

Brandon Servania

A player who really came on strong in the second half of 2019, Servania rode the momentum of a good showing at the Under-20 World Cup into earning a starting role with FC Dallas. He made the most of that opportunity, helping FC Dallas reach the playoffs and showing off the qualities that caught the eye of Gregg Berhalter.

The result is a call for the January camp, as Servania looks to put himself in position for a place on the U.S. Olympic qualifying team. He has stiff competition ahead of him, but the 20-year-old hasn’t come close to reaching his full potential just yet, so don’t rule out another big leap in 2020.

Christian Cappis

The FC Dallas academy product was forced to head to Europe after MLS refused to let him sign with FC Dallas, and his move to Danish side Hobro has been a blessing. He has earned regular playing time, showing off his attacking quality in a more advanced role than he has played with various youth national teams.

Cappis had stints with the U-20 and U-23 national teams in 2019, and starts 2020 in the USMNT January camp. The 20-year-old is projecting more as a defensive midfielder, but his effectiveness in attack makes him a well-rounded prospect with a bright future.

Johnny Cardoso

The least well-known of the names on this list, Cardoso was raised in Brazil after being born in New Jersey, and currently plays for Brazilian side Internacional. Contacted by Gregg Berhalter in September, Cardoso accepted a call-up to the U.S. Under-23 national team and earned rave reviews from that camp.

The 18-year-old is age eligible for the next Under-20 cycle, but could play his way into the Olympic picture if he can earn regular minutes at Internacional. That’s a tall order, but whether it happens for him in 2020 or a bit later, Cardoso is a defensive midfield prospect with the profile to climb very high on this list.