Rapinoe, Ertz, Lloyd headline USWNT roster for Olympic Qualifying tournament

Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz, and Carli Lloyd headline the 20-player U.S. Women’s National Team roster for the upcoming Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski named his roster on Friday, which saw 18 players chosen from the 2019 FIFA World Cup Championship roster. Rapinoe, Ertz, and Lloyd are just three of numerous veterans on the roster, which also includes the likes of Tobin Heath, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Crystal Dunn.

“Full credit to the players for competing hard during our January camp and for making our final roster decisions difficult,” Andonovski said. “We have a balanced roster with versatile players and of course they have a lot of experience in important games. This is a team that understands that you have to be aggressive and unpredictable in how you create scoring chances but also knows how to be smart on defense at the same time. They are mature and savvy players who can adjust on the fly if needed and of course are highly motivated to earn that berth to the Olympics.”

The tournament will run from Jan. 28-Feb. 9 in Texas and California, with the top two finishers clinching its spot in this summer’s Olympic Games in Japan. The USWNT opens it schedule on Jan. 28 against Haiti before also playing Panama on Jan. 31st and Costa Rica on Feb. 3rd.

Group B features Canada, Mexico, Jamaica and first-time final qualifying round contestant St. Kitts and Nevis. Japan, Brazil, England, Netherlands, Sweden, and New Zealand all have qualified so far for the Olympics.

Should the USWNT qualify for the Olympic Games, it will be its seventh consecutive qualification. It’s also seeking a fifth consecutive tournament win.

Here’s the entire USWNT roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Adrianna French, Ashlyn Harris, Alyssa Naeher.

DEFENDERS: Abby Dahlkemper, Crystal Dunn, Ali Krieger, Kelley O’Hara, Becky Sauerbrunn, Emily Sonnett.

MIDFIELDERS: Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Samantha Mewis, Andi Sullivan.