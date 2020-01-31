RB Leipzig - Borussia Monchengladbach headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The crowded Bundesliga table remains a hot topic of conversation after 19 weeks of play, as current leader RB Leipzig sees five other teams still in serious contention.
Too, the future or Red Bulls’ star-striker Timo Werner has been a hot topic across the globe with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United all interested in his services.
For now, he’ll stay put and his team faces a crucial, must-win contest on Saturday against Borussia Mönchengladbach, who could potentially swap places with Leipzig if it can earn the win, but it’ll be tough to do on the road with Leipzig looking to bounce back from its 2-0 loss to Frankfurt last weekend.
In England, José Mourinho faces Pep Guardiola and Manchester City for the first time as Tottenham boss. The teams split the points to the tune of 2-2 in August, before Mourinho was at the helm. In the last five weeks of Premier League play, Tottenham has only seen one victory, while Manchester City comes in unbeaten in as many weeks.
Elsewhere, in The Netherlands, Sunday’s Eredivisie action is headlined by the Ajax – PSV derby. I the first De Topper matchup of the season, the teams settled for a 1-1 draw. Ajax holds a slim lead of the league table, and PSV sits in sixth, but not of the question to jump into the title mix with a win.
Friday
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Hertha BSC vs Schalke 04
Primeira Liga
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Benfica vs Belenenses
Liga MX
10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Atlas vs Tijuana
Australian A-League
3:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar
EFL Championship
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Derby County vs Stoke City
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Mumbai City vs NorthEast United
Women’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying
8:30 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV– Panama vs USA
Liga MX Femenil
4:45 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Cruz Azul vs Atlético San Luis
Eredivisie
2 p.m. –ESPN+– AZ vs RKC Waalwijk
Super Lig
12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– İstanbul Başakşehir vs Gençlerbirliği
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Leicester City vs Chelsea
10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa
10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United
10 a.m. -NBCSN – Liverpool vs Southampton
10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Newcastle United vs Norwich City
10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Watford vs Everton
10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion
12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV– Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Mainz 05 vs Bayern München
12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach
La Liga
7 a.m. –fuboTV– Granada vs Espanyol
10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid
12:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Mallorca vs Real Valladolid
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Valencia vs Celta de Vigo
Serie A
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Bologna vs Brescia
12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Cagliari vs Parma
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Sassuolo vs Roma
Ligue 1
11:30 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – PSG vs Montpellier
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Nîmes vs Monaco
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Angers SCO vs Reims
Primeira Liga
1 p.m. –fuboTV – Vitória Setúbal vs Porto
Liga MX
6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Morelia vs León
6 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Monterrey vs Querétaro
6 p.m. -TUDN USA – Necaxa vs Puebla
8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– Pachuca vs Tigres UANL
10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– América vs Juárez
10 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM
Australian A-League
1 a.m. –ESPN+ – Newcastle Jets vs Western United
3:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Adelaide United vs Melbourne City
5:45 a.m. –ESPN+ – Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory
Australian W-League
3:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United
EFL Championship
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Hull City vs Brentford
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Leeds United vs Wigan Athletic
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin
International Friendly
3:55 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – USA vs Costa Rica
CAF Champions League
8 a.m. –fuboTV – Mamelodi Sundowns vs Wydad Casablanca
8 a.m. –fuboTV – TP Mazembe vs ZESCO United
8 a.m. –fuboTV – 1º de Agosto vs Zamalek
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Raja Casablanca vs Vita Club
1 p.m. –fuboTV – USM Alger vs Petro de Luanda
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Al Hilal Omdurman vs Al Ahly
Eredivisie
12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1- ADO Den Haag vs Vitesse
1:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Feyenoord vs Emmen
2:45 p.m. -Fox Sports 1 – PEC Zwolle vs Groningen
Super Lig
12 p.m. –fuboTV– Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahçe
Sunday
Premier League
9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Burnley vs Arsenal
11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV– Köln vs Freiburg
12 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Paderborn vs Wolfsburg
La Liga
6 a.m. –fuboTV – Leganés vs Real Sociedad
8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Eibar vs Real Betis
10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Athletic Club vs Getafe
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Sevilla vs Deportivo Alavés
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Villarreal vs Osasuna
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Barcelona vs Levante
Serie A
6:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Juventus vs Fiorentina
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Atalanta vs Genoa
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – AC Milan vs Hellas Verona
9 a.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Lazio vs SPAL
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Lecce vs Torino
2:45 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– Udinese vs Inter
Primeira Liga
10 a.m. –fuboTV – Gil Vicente vs Moreirense
12:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Sporting Braga vs Sporting CP
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Boavista vs Vitória Guimarães
Liga MX
1 p.m. -Univision, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Toluca vs Cruz Azul
Australian – A-League
12 a.m. –ESPN+ – Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Jamshedpur vs ATK
CAF Confederation Cup
11 a.m. –fuboTV– Hassania Agadir vs Paradou AC
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Enugu Rangers vs Al Masry
2 p.m. –fuboTV– RSB Berkane vs Zanaco
Eredivisie
6:15 a.m. –ESPN+ – Willem II vs Heracles
8:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2 – VVV vs Utrecht
10:45 a.m. –ESPN+ – Ajax vs PSV
Super Lig
11 a.m. –fuboTV– Galatasaray vs Kayserispor
