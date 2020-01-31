RB Leipzig - Borussia Monchengladbach headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The crowded Bundesliga table remains a hot topic of conversation after 19 weeks of play, as current leader RB Leipzig sees five other teams still in serious contention.

Too, the future or Red Bulls’ star-striker Timo Werner has been a hot topic across the globe with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United all interested in his services.

For now, he’ll stay put and his team faces a crucial, must-win contest on Saturday against Borussia Mönchengladbach, who could potentially swap places with Leipzig if it can earn the win, but it’ll be tough to do on the road with Leipzig looking to bounce back from its 2-0 loss to Frankfurt last weekend.

In England, José Mourinho faces Pep Guardiola and Manchester City for the first time as Tottenham boss. The teams split the points to the tune of 2-2 in August, before Mourinho was at the helm. In the last five weeks of Premier League play, Tottenham has only seen one victory, while Manchester City comes in unbeaten in as many weeks.

Elsewhere, in The Netherlands, Sunday’s Eredivisie action is headlined by the Ajax – PSV derby. I the first De Topper matchup of the season, the teams settled for a 1-1 draw. Ajax holds a slim lead of the league table, and PSV sits in sixth, but not of the question to jump into the title mix with a win.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for ESPN+ and fuboTV for all your soccer streaming needs.

Friday

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Hertha BSC vs Schalke 04

Primeira Liga

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Benfica vs Belenenses

Liga MX

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Atlas vs Tijuana

Australian A-League

3:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Derby County vs Stoke City

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Mumbai City vs NorthEast United

Women’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying

8:30 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV– Panama vs USA

Liga MX Femenil

4:45 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Cruz Azul vs Atlético San Luis

Eredivisie

2 p.m. –ESPN+– AZ vs RKC Waalwijk

Super Lig

12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– İstanbul Başakşehir vs Gençlerbirliği

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Leicester City vs Chelsea

10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United

10 a.m. -NBCSN – Liverpool vs Southampton

10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Newcastle United vs Norwich City

10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Watford vs Everton

10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV– Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Mainz 05 vs Bayern München

12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach

La Liga

7 a.m. –fuboTV– Granada vs Espanyol

10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Mallorca vs Real Valladolid

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Valencia vs Celta de Vigo

Serie A

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Bologna vs Brescia

12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Cagliari vs Parma

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Sassuolo vs Roma

Ligue 1

11:30 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – PSG vs Montpellier

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Nîmes vs Monaco

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Angers SCO vs Reims

Primeira Liga

1 p.m. –fuboTV – Vitória Setúbal vs Porto

Liga MX

6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Morelia vs León

6 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Monterrey vs Querétaro

6 p.m. -TUDN USA – Necaxa vs Puebla

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– Pachuca vs Tigres UANL

10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– América vs Juárez

10 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM

Australian A-League

1 a.m. –ESPN+ – Newcastle Jets vs Western United

3:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Adelaide United vs Melbourne City

5:45 a.m. –ESPN+ – Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory

Australian W-League

3:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Hull City vs Brentford

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Leeds United vs Wigan Athletic

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin

International Friendly

3:55 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – USA vs Costa Rica

CAF Champions League

8 a.m. –fuboTV – Mamelodi Sundowns vs Wydad Casablanca

8 a.m. –fuboTV – TP Mazembe vs ZESCO United

8 a.m. –fuboTV – 1º de Agosto vs Zamalek

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Raja Casablanca vs Vita Club

1 p.m. –fuboTV – USM Alger vs Petro de Luanda

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Al Hilal Omdurman vs Al Ahly

Eredivisie

12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1- ADO Den Haag vs Vitesse

1:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Feyenoord vs Emmen

2:45 p.m. -Fox Sports 1 – PEC Zwolle vs Groningen

Super Lig

12 p.m. –fuboTV– Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahçe

Sunday

Premier League

9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Burnley vs Arsenal

11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV– Köln vs Freiburg

12 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Paderborn vs Wolfsburg

La Liga

6 a.m. –fuboTV – Leganés vs Real Sociedad

8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Eibar vs Real Betis

10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Athletic Club vs Getafe

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Sevilla vs Deportivo Alavés

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Villarreal vs Osasuna

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Barcelona vs Levante

Serie A

6:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Juventus vs Fiorentina

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Atalanta vs Genoa

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – AC Milan vs Hellas Verona

9 a.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Lazio vs SPAL

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Lecce vs Torino

2:45 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– Udinese vs Inter

Primeira Liga

10 a.m. –fuboTV – Gil Vicente vs Moreirense

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Sporting Braga vs Sporting CP

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Boavista vs Vitória Guimarães

Liga MX

1 p.m. -Univision, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Toluca vs Cruz Azul

Australian – A-League

12 a.m. –ESPN+ – Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Jamshedpur vs ATK

CAF Confederation Cup

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Hassania Agadir vs Paradou AC

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Enugu Rangers vs Al Masry

2 p.m. –fuboTV– RSB Berkane vs Zanaco

Eredivisie

6:15 a.m. –ESPN+ – Willem II vs Heracles

8:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2 – VVV vs Utrecht

10:45 a.m. –ESPN+ – Ajax vs PSV

Super Lig

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Galatasaray vs Kayserispor