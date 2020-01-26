Ream endures nightmare day in FA Cup loss to Manchester City

Tim Ream endured a nightmarish day at the home of the defending Premier League Champions.

The U.S. Men’s National Team center back was sent off six minutes into Fulham’s eventual 4-0 FA Cup loss to Manchester City on Sunday. Ream was guilty of pulling down Gabriel Jesus inside of the box, allowing a penalty kick and being sent off in the process.

Ream tried to plead his innocence, but it didn’t change the outcome as the veteran was sent to the locker room. Ilkay Gundogan slotted home the penalty kick before Bernando Silva also scored in the first half. Jesus would add a brace of his own to stamp the final score at 4-0.

Sunday’s defeat was Fulham’s first in all competitions since New Years Day vs. Reading. Ream has made 29 appearances for the London club in all competitions this season and has the backing off his manager Scott Parker despite Sunday’s error.

“Everything we planned for, we had to change after six minutes because of the red card,” Parker said. “Tim Ream is obviously devastated. He has been immense for us this season. He made a mistake today and in heat of moment you make decisions and sometimes you make the wrong ones.”

Now eliminated from both the League Cup and FA Cup, Fulham’s sights focus back on the EFL Championship season, where they will fight for automatic promotion. The club sits third with 49 points from 29 matches, currently two points off of the final automatic promotion spot.

Up next is a home date with 21st place Huddersfield Town on Feb. 1st.