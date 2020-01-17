Report: Galaxy complete Chicharito transfer

The LA Galaxy had a big task heading into the winter in trying to replace the star power and goals provided by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and when the chance came along to land Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez, the Galaxy couldn’t afford to let him get away.

The Galaxy have their star, completing the acquisition of Chicharito in a deal that will make him the highest-paid player in MLS, according to Sports Illustrated.

Ibrahimovic’s departure from the Galaxy, and subsequent move to AC Milan, left the Galaxy in desperate need of a player just like Chicharito, but the deal still comes as a bit of a surprise considering past comments made by Chicharito about his reluctance to sign in MLS.

The Galaxy ultimately succeeded in selling the 31-year-old Chicharito on being the team’s new star, where he will battle long-time Mexican National Team teammate Carlos Vela and LAFC in the battle for LA.

The Mexican national team’s all-time leader in goals scored, Chicharito has played at clubs ranging from Manchester United and Real Madrid, to more recent stints at West Ham and Sevilla. His time at Sevilla has largely been disappointing though, and a lack of playing time at the La Liga club helped open the door for a move to MLS.

Chicharito joins a Galaxy side that will boast one of the league’s most dangerous attacks, with a midfield that features Cristian Pavon, Sebastian Lletget, Joe Corona and newly-acquired Sacha Kljestan and Aleksandar Katai. Questions remain about the Galaxy defense, which was a disaster in 2019, but head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto still has time to shore up the back-line.