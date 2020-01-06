Report: Sabbi to sign pre-contract with Odense, join officially in summer

Emmanuel Sabbi is reportedly set to move away from Hobro this summer.

The U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team prospect will reportedly sign a pre-contact with fellow Danish Superliga side Odense this week. Sabbi will remain with Hobro for the remainder of the current season, but officially move to Odense this summer.

Sabbi’s contact with Odense will run until June 2023, although the club had hoped for a longer agreement.

The forward had been linked with a move away from Hobro after helping the club fight off relegation last season. The 22-year-old scored eight league goals last season, including three in four appearances in the relegation playoffs.

He currently has six goals this season in 16 appearances in all competitions. Sabbi has also made a pair of appearances for the USMNT U-23’s in 2019 and is an option for Jason Kreis’ side ahead of Olympic Qualifying.

Odense is currently ninth in the Superliga, while Hobro are 12th. Both teams return to league play in mid-February.