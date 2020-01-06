Report: USMNT to face Wales in March friendly

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s 2020 schedule is a busy one, and it’s upcoming picture is moving into focus.

The USMNT will face Wales in a friendly in Cardiff on March 30, according to reports that surfaced on Monday in the United Kingdom. The friendly would come four days after the Americans face the Netherlands in Eindhoven on March 26.

The Wales friendly has yet to be formally announced by U.S. Soccer, and sources tell SBI the match has yet to be finalized, but the reports emerging on Monday suggest the match is expected to go through despite increased concerns about security in the wake of the recent killing of Iranian general Qasem Soilemani by a U.S. drone strike.

Soilemani’s killing sparked concerns about retaliation aimed at Americans in the Middle East, which led to the cancelation of the USMNT’s scheduled training camp in Qatar. The team has shifted its January training camp to Bradenton, Florida.

Wales, currently tied with the United States for 22nd in the latest FIFA rankings, is set to take part in this summer’s European Championships.