Gio Reyna earns praise from Favre following Bundesliga debut

Giovanni Reyna only needed 21 minutes in his Bundesliga debut to impress Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre.

The 17-year-old came off the bench and helped Borussia Dortmund earn a 5-3 league away win over Augsburg. Reyna became the fifth-youngest player to appear in the Bundesliga, behind Nuri Sahin, Yann Bisseck, Jürgen Friedl and Ibrahim Tanko.

“We also played with Gio Reyna. It was very good. The first time he played here, at 17, that’s good. A 17-year-old, a 19-year-old [Erling Haland], I think that’s good,” Favre said.

After joining the club last summer from NYCFC, Reyna had impressed with Dortmund’s U-19 team, earning him a chance with the first team. Saturday’s outing may have been headlined by Erling Haaland’s hat-trick, but Reyna drew praise from Favre as well for a solid debut.

Reyna replaced Belgian playmaker Thorgan Hazard and tried making an impact in midfield. He completed seven of nine passes, while having 13 touches and making one recovery.

The win moved Dortmund to fourth place in the Bundesliga table with 33 points from 18 matches. Favre’s side remain seven points off league leaders RB Leipzig.

Reyna’s next opportunity to appear for the first team will be on Friday at Signal Iduna Park against Cologne. The club also remains in the German DFK Pokal and the UEFA Champions League, two additional competitions that Reyna could play a role in.