SBI 2020 MLS Draft Headquarters

The 2020 MLS Draft kicks off on Thursday, and while there won’t be a live event like in year’s past, the broadcast of this year’s draft should still provide plenty of intrigue as expansion sides Inter Miami and Nashville SC kick get things rolling.

Inter Miami is in prime position, and holds the first and third selections in the draft. Fellow expansion side Nashville SC has the second overall pick.

The leading candidates to be chosen first overall include MAC Hermann Award winner Robbie Robinson from Clemson, Indiana University defender Jack Maher, University of Virginia striker Daryl Dike and Georgetown defender Jimmy Nealis.

Robinson, Maher and Dike are joined by Henry Kessler and Ryan Raposo in this year’s Generation Adidas class as the draft’s underclassmen.

SBI has you covered with player rankings, potential picks, and a positional breakdown of the top players available. Here is a rundown of all of SBI’s Draft Coverage:

Final SBI MLS Mock Draft

Final SBI MLS Draft Big Board

Top MLS Draft Prospects by Position

The All-Time MLS Draft Best XI

The MLS Draft Best XI of the past five years

Stay tuned to SBI for your MLS Draft coverage, and post-draft analysis. Be sure to follow @SBISoccer on Twitter as Ives Galarcep provides updates and draft pick breakdowns throughout the draft.