SBI 2020 MLS Draft: Live Commentary

The 2020 MLS Draft takes place today, and SBI will have you covered with updates and analysis throughout the event.

Join SBI’s Ives Galarcep as he breaks down all the picks, and the players who begin their professional careers.

Inter Miami FC and Nashville SC start things off with the first two picks in the draft, which will be broadcast on Twitter and other social platforms.

Stay tuned here for all the picks, and our breakdown of all the action:

12:23pm- The first trade of the day sees D.C. United acquire the 21st overall pick from Philadelphia in exchange for the 17th slot in the 2020 allocation ranking.

#DCU have acquired the 21st pick in the 1st Round of the 2020 #SuperDraft from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for the No. 17 slot in the 2020 Allocation Ranking. pic.twitter.com/Kr3XQxsi69 — D.C. United (@dcunited) January 9, 2020

12:15pm – Hello everybody. This is Ives Galarcep, editor-in-chief of SBI Soccer. I will be providing you with updates throughout the day, including draft pick announcements and analysis on all the moves.

