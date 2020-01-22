SBI QOTD: Which player are you hoping gets first USMNT call up from Berhalter?

With plenty of options available, U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter has some tough decisions to make in 2020.

Heading into his second year at the helm of the USMNT, Berhalter will now look to lead the team into continued success with the Concacaf Nations League semifinals and 2022 World Cup Qualifying lurking later this calendar year.

Numerous players are still seeking their first call-up under Berhalter, which very well could change in 2020. Julian Green, Lynden Gooch, and Richard Ledezma are having strong seasons in Europe with their respective clubs and are options in the attacking end of the field.

Minnesota United forward Mason Toye is also up for consideration after coming on last season for the Western Conference club. Also, an option is Necaxa center back Ventura Alvarado, who last appeared for the USMNT in 2016. Alvarado starred in the Liga MX Apertura season, featuring 16 times and scoring two goals.

With these five players all options for inclusion in 2020, SBI wants to know who you’d most like to see earn their first cap under Berhalter?

Share your thoughts below.