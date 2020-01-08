Steffen: "I'd love another stay at Dusseldorf if we remain in Bundesliga."

Fortuna Dusseldorf may have struggled so far this Bundesliga season, but U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper Zack Steffen has done quite the opposite.

Steffen, on loan from Premier League giants Manchester City, has been one of the few bright spots for Friedhelm Funkel’s side. Dusseldorf are currently 16th in the 18-team league, but Steffen has posted the second-highest save percentage this season.

It is unclear if Steffen will remain with Pep Guardiola’s side at the start of next season, but the former Columbus Crew keeper isn’t ruling out any future return to Dusseldorf again.

“I still don’t know what will be next season,” Steffen said. “It is too early to make a decision. But everything is possible. As a young goalkeeper, I need games and experience at a high level. I get that from Fortuna. I have a good situation here.”

‘The extension would only be an option if we stay in the Bundesliga.”

Steffen has made 17 appearances for Dusseldorf this season, helping the team earn 15 points from 17 matches. Dusseldorf has taken points from teams like Schalke, Hoffenheim, and Werder Bremen this season, but eventually the draws and defeats will need to start turning into wins.

The 24-year-old has made the most of his return to Germany, making better memories this time than his 2015-16’ stint with Freiburg. Now he will hope to propel Dusseldorf up the Bundesliga table and away from safety with over four months remaining in the season.

“Düsseldorf is a cool city,” Steffen said. “I love water, I like to be on the Rhine. There are good restaurants and there is a lot to do. It makes me feel at home. However, the winter weather is horrible. It’s only rain, no sun.”