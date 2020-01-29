Steffen and Morales have new manager after last-place Dusseldorf fires Funkel

Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales will be under new leadership at Fortuna Dusseldorf for at least the second half of the Bundesliga season.

The Bundesliga club announced the hiring of Uwe Rosler as manager on Wednesday, taking over for Friedhelm Funkel. Rosler joins from Swedish side Malmo, where he was manager from 2018-20′. He posted a 55-21-20 record with the Allsvenskan side, finishing as runners-up in 2019.

This will be Rosler’s ninth managerial job since retiring from playing in 2003. He’s also managed Leeds United, Brenford, Molde, and Lillestrom.

Das war’s von der PK mit Uwe Rösler. Die Trainingseinheit heute Nachmittag findet wie geplant im Kraftraum statt.

Am Donnerstagnachmittag leitet der neue Cheftrainer die erste Einheit auf dem Rasen.#f95 | 🔴⚪️ | #Rösler pic.twitter.com/o7qaD9KxI1 — Fortuna Düsseldorf (@f95) January 29, 2020

Steffen, on loan from EPL giants Manchester City, is currently dealing with a knee injury, which has caused him to miss the start of the second half of the Bundesliga season. In total, Steffen has been one of the better goalkeepers this season, making 17 appearances and registering two clean sheets.

Morales has scored one goal and added two assists in 14 league appearances this season. The 29-year-old midfielder has played 161 minutes over the last two matches for Dusseldorf, both losses to Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen.

The change in management comes at a crucial time for Dusseldorf, which sits at the bottom of the Bundesliga table with 15 points from 19 matches, only winning two matches since the start of November.

Fortuna Dusseldorf will look to turn things around this weekend starting with a home match against Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt.