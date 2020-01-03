Taitague, McKennie return from injuries to join Schalke camp

Nick Taitague and Weston McKennie have both been included in Schalke’s winter training camp in Murcia, Spain.

David Wagner’s has included the pair of Americans in his camp roster with the second-half of the Bundesliga season right around the corner. The team returned to Gelsenkirchen on Friday for fitness tests before departing for Spain.

Taitague is one of five youth players included by Wagner, as the midfielder returns from a lengthy back injury. The 20-year-old midfielder has made five appearances for Schalke II this season, totaling 243 minutes of action.

He’s made two appearances for the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team and will look to impress in a pair of friendlies.

McKennie is also returning from injury, after dislocating his shoulder against Eintracht Frankfurt back in mid-December. The 21-year-old has made 15 appearances in all competitions this season, registering one assist.

Schalke will take on Belgian side Sint-Truiden in Murcia on Jan. 7th, before returning to Germany for a final match against Hamburg on Jan. 10th.

The Gelsenkirchen club is currently fifth in the Bundesliga this season and next hosts Borussia Monchengladbach in league play on Jan. 17th.