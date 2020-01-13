PSG-Monaco rematch headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

It isn’t the runaway performance you’ve grown accustomed to seeing in France in recent years, but Paris Saint-Germain remains at the top of the Ligue 1 table with a slim five-point lead.
The ever-dangerous, but beatable PSG travels to its star-striker Kylian Mbappe’s former club Monaco on Wednesday in an attempt to earn some space ahead of upcoming UEFA Champions League competition. The sides will meet on a short turnaround after playing to a thrilling 3-3 draw on Sunday.
Also on Wednesday, Wolverhampton travels to Old Trafford to do battle with Manchester United once more in FA Cup action. After having to settle for a scoreless draw in the first try, Manchester United went on to top Norwich City 4-0 on Saturday, while Wolves were held to a 1-1 draw with Newcastle in Premier League Play.
Elsewhere, Taca de Portugal action is in the quarterfinal stage with giants Benfica and Porto still in the mix, and the week will see Coppa Italia round of 16 continue to play out.
Monday
Serie A
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Parma vs Lecce
Tuesday
FA Cup
3:05 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tottenham Hotspur vs Middlesbrough
Coppa Italia
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Napoli vs Perugia
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lazio vs Cremonese
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Inter vs Cagliari
Taça de Portugal
1 p.m. –fuboTV – Porto vs Varzim
Segunda Division
1 p.m. –fuboTV – Sporting Gijón vs Elche
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Málaga vs Ponferradina
Wednesday
Ligue 1
1 p.m. –fuboTV – Amiens SC vs Reims
1 p.m. – fuboTV – Nîmes vs Rennes
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Monaco vs PSG
FA Cup
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Coppa Italia
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs Atalanta
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – AC Milan vs SPAL
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Juventus vs Udinese
Indian Super League
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hyderabad vs Odisha
Club Friendly
7 p.m. – ESPN3 – Millonarios vs Santa Fe
Segunda Division
1 p.m. –fuboTV – Alcorcón vs Numancia
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Rayo Vallecano vs Lugo
Thursday
Coupe de France
2:55 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Pau vs Bordeaux
Coppa Italia
3:15 p.m. –ESPN+ – Parma vs Roma
Liga MX
10:15 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV – Juárez vs Pumas UNAM
Australian W-League
3:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar
Indian Super League
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Chennaiyin vs NorthEast United
Segunda Division
2 p.m. – fuboTV – Girona vs Extremadura UD
