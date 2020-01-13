PSG-Monaco rematch headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

It isn’t the runaway performance you’ve grown accustomed to seeing in France in recent years, but Paris Saint-Germain remains at the top of the Ligue 1 table with a slim five-point lead.

The ever-dangerous, but beatable PSG travels to its star-striker Kylian Mbappe’s former club Monaco on Wednesday in an attempt to earn some space ahead of upcoming UEFA Champions League competition. The sides will meet on a short turnaround after playing to a thrilling 3-3 draw on Sunday.

Also on Wednesday, Wolverhampton travels to Old Trafford to do battle with Manchester United once more in FA Cup action. After having to settle for a scoreless draw in the first try, Manchester United went on to top Norwich City 4-0 on Saturday, while Wolves were held to a 1-1 draw with Newcastle in Premier League Play.

Elsewhere, Taca de Portugal action is in the quarterfinal stage with giants Benfica and Porto still in the mix, and the week will see Coppa Italia round of 16 continue to play out.

Monday

Serie A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Parma vs Lecce

Tuesday

FA Cup

3:05 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tottenham Hotspur vs Middlesbrough

Coppa Italia

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Napoli vs Perugia

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lazio vs Cremonese

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Inter vs Cagliari

Taça de Portugal

1 p.m. –fuboTV – Porto vs Varzim

Segunda Division

1 p.m. –fuboTV – Sporting Gijón vs Elche

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Málaga vs Ponferradina

Wednesday

Ligue 1

1 p.m. –fuboTV – Amiens SC vs Reims

1 p.m. – fuboTV – Nîmes vs Rennes

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Monaco vs PSG

FA Cup

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Coppa Italia

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs Atalanta

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – AC Milan vs SPAL

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Juventus vs Udinese

Indian Super League

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hyderabad vs Odisha

Club Friendly

7 p.m. – ESPN3 – Millonarios vs Santa Fe

Segunda Division

1 p.m. –fuboTV – Alcorcón vs Numancia

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Rayo Vallecano vs Lugo

Thursday

Coupe de France

2:55 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Pau vs Bordeaux

Coppa Italia

3:15 p.m. –ESPN+ – Parma vs Roma

Liga MX

10:15 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV – Juárez vs Pumas UNAM

Australian W-League

3:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar

Indian Super League

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Chennaiyin vs NorthEast United

Segunda Division

2 p.m. – fuboTV – Girona vs Extremadura UD