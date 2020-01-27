EFL Cup headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

With the Premier League title looking ever more likely to end up on Merseyside, the EFL Cup remains an option for four teams this season.
Defending EFL Cup winners Manchester City will look for another finals appearance with rivals Manchester United standing in their way.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are down 3-1 on aggregate after getting outdone in the competition’s first leg at Old Trafford. Over the weekend, the Red Devils notched a 6-0 victory in FA Cup action over Tranmere and there could be a real threat to Manchester City’s hardware hopes if its rival brings in the goal-happy momentum.
Aston Villa and Leicester City also will duke it out in Birmingham with the aggregate sitting at 1-1.
Cup season is in full swing across the rest globe too, with teams of all sizes vying for hardware.
Both Inter and AC Milan will be occupied with Coppa Italia Quarterfinal play, while Coupe de France and Copa MX play out the Round of 16 stages. In Argentina, the first round of Copa Libertadores concludes, providing plenty of soccer to enjoy on TV and major streaming services this week.
Monday
FA Cup
3 p.m. –ESPN+– AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
Primeira Liga
4 p.m. –fuboTV– Sporting CP vs Marítimo
Tuesday
EFL League Cup
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Aston Villa vs Leicester City
Primeira Liga
3:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Porto vs Gil Vicente
Coupe de France
2:55 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Monaco vs Saint-Étienne
Coppa Italia
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Torino vs Milan
Copa del Rey
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Tenerife vs Athletic Club
Copa Libertadores
7:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Universitario vs Carabobo
Copa MX
8 p.m. -ESPN2 Norte, TUDN – Toluca vs Atlas
10:10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, TUDN USA- Dorados vs Guadalajara
10:10 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Tijuana vs Atlético San Luis
Wednesday
Premier League
2:45 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– West Ham United vs Liverpool
EFL League Cup
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Manchester City vs Manchester United
Coupe de France
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Pau vs PSG
3:05 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Olympique Marseille vs Strasbourg
Coppa Italia
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Inter vs Fiorentina
Copa del Rey
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Cultural Leonesa vs Valencia
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Zaragoza vs Real Madrid
3 p.m. –ESPN+– CD Badajoz vs Granada
Copa Libertadores
5:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Guaraní vs San José
7:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Barcelona vs Progreso
Copa MX
8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Morelia vs Cafetaleros de Tapachula
8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Pumas UNAM vs Santos Laguna
10:10 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Monterrey vs Celaya
10:10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Juárez vs Querétaro
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Odisha vs Goa
Thursday
Coupe de France
3:55 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Nice vs Olympique Lyonnais
Copa del Rey
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Barcelona vs Leganés
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Mirandés vs Sevilla
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Sociedad vs Osasuna
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Bengaluru vs Hyderabad
