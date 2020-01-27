EFL Cup headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

With the Premier League title looking ever more likely to end up on Merseyside, the EFL Cup remains an option for four teams this season.

Defending EFL Cup winners Manchester City will look for another finals appearance with rivals Manchester United standing in their way.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are down 3-1 on aggregate after getting outdone in the competition’s first leg at Old Trafford. Over the weekend, the Red Devils notched a 6-0 victory in FA Cup action over Tranmere and there could be a real threat to Manchester City’s hardware hopes if its rival brings in the goal-happy momentum.

Aston Villa and Leicester City also will duke it out in Birmingham with the aggregate sitting at 1-1.

Cup season is in full swing across the rest globe too, with teams of all sizes vying for hardware.

Both Inter and AC Milan will be occupied with Coppa Italia Quarterfinal play, while Coupe de France and Copa MX play out the Round of 16 stages. In Argentina, the first round of Copa Libertadores concludes, providing plenty of soccer to enjoy on TV and major streaming services this week.

Monday

FA Cup

3 p.m. –ESPN+– AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

Primeira Liga

4 p.m. –fuboTV– Sporting CP vs Marítimo

Tuesday

EFL League Cup

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Aston Villa vs Leicester City

Primeira Liga

3:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Porto vs Gil Vicente

Coupe de France

2:55 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Monaco vs Saint-Étienne

Coppa Italia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Torino vs Milan

Copa del Rey

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Tenerife vs Athletic Club

Copa Libertadores

7:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Universitario vs Carabobo

Copa MX

8 p.m. -ESPN2 Norte, TUDN – Toluca vs Atlas

10:10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, TUDN USA- Dorados vs Guadalajara

10:10 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Tijuana vs Atlético San Luis

Wednesday

Premier League

2:45 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– West Ham United vs Liverpool

EFL League Cup

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Manchester City vs Manchester United

Coupe de France

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Pau vs PSG

3:05 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Olympique Marseille vs Strasbourg

Coppa Italia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Inter vs Fiorentina

Copa del Rey

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Cultural Leonesa vs Valencia

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Zaragoza vs Real Madrid

3 p.m. –ESPN+– CD Badajoz vs Granada

Copa Libertadores

5:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Guaraní vs San José

7:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Barcelona vs Progreso

Copa MX

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Morelia vs Cafetaleros de Tapachula

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Pumas UNAM vs Santos Laguna

10:10 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Monterrey vs Celaya

10:10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Juárez vs Querétaro

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Odisha vs Goa

Thursday

Coupe de France

3:55 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Nice vs Olympique Lyonnais

Copa del Rey

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Barcelona vs Leganés

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Mirandés vs Sevilla

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Sociedad vs Osasuna

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Bengaluru vs Hyderabad