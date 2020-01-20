Tyler Adams: "RB Leipzig absolutely want the title"

American midfielder Tyler Adams is back to full fitness and starting for Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. Now the midfielder has his sights set on a league title in 2020.

For the second consecutive match, Adams retained his place in the RB Leipzig starting lineup. In 86 minutes of action, Adams put in a strong showing for Julian Nagelsmann’s side, helping them to a comeback home victory.

RB Leipzig fought back to defeat Union Berlin 3-1 on Saturday, moving them to four points clear of defending champs Bayern Munich in the title race. The club may still have just under four months of matches left in the season, but Adams isn’t sugarcoating his dreams of lifting the title.

“Yeah, absolutely we want the title,” Adams said post match. “I’m very hungry, I want to lift the trophy at the end of the season. And we know we have the quality to do so. It’s all about staying consistent, staying in good form and we have some big games along the way.”

After struggling with injuries through the first part of the league season, Adams fought his way back to start and play 86 minutes in Leipzig’s 3-1 win over Augsburg before the winter break. It was a risky move for Nagelsmann to toss Adams right back into the starting lineup, with the team hanging onto a slim lead at the top of the table.

The 21-year-old impressed in his 10 appearances for the club last season, helping Leipzig reach the German Cup Final and qualify for the UEFA Champions League. Now back to full fitness, Adams will try to play a role in every competition in 2020 while also trying to get back into the U.S. Men’s National Team for the first time under Gregg Berhalter.

Up next is a trip to 11th place Eintracht Frankfurt on Jan. 25th before a home date with third place Borussia Monchengladbach on Feb. 1st. Feb. 9th could play a huge factor in the title race with Leipzig traveling to Bayern Munich in the reverse match between the top two sides.

The sides drew 1-1 back in September, with Leipzig last defeating Bayern in league play on March 18th, 2018.