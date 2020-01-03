USMNT prospect Ledezma joins PSV for first-team training camp

U.S. Under-23 National Team midfielder Richie Ledezma has joined PSV Eindhoven’s first team for training camp in Qatar, joining a growing list of American prospects who head into the winter with opportunities to stake their claims to first-team places.
Sources tell SBI that the U.S. Men’s National Team wanted to call in Ledezma for its January camp, but PSV’s decision to bring Ledezma to its first-team camp in Qatar kept the teenager from accepting Berhalter’s invitation.
Ledezma is coming off a big year that included an impressive showing at the Under-20 World Cup. His performance against France in the Under-20 World Cup Round of 16 cemented his status as one of the most talented young midfielders in the USMNT pipeline.
He has since parlayed that into a regular starting role with PSV’s second team, Jong PSV. The Real Salt Lake academy product has settled in as a playmaker, playing well enough to earn a call-up to the U.S. Under-23 national team, and catch the attention of Berhalter, as well as the Mexican Football Federation, which has made inquiries in the past to the Phoenix, Arizona native.
The 19-year-old central midfielder has made an impressive recovery from a foot injury that sidelined him for six months, from the fall of 2018 to spring of 2019. The injury cost him a chance to play in the Concacaf Under-20 Championships, and almost cost him a place on the U.S. Under-20 World Cup Team.
He has since rebounded well and is on the verge of breaking through with PSV’s first team. He has already made it to PSV’s first-team bench for official matches, but is still waiting for his first-team debut.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e__HF3p1glI
Lets see if he can break into an Eredivisie league first team and get regular minutes. He looks comfortable on the ball, with good passing and ball control. Hope this is his breakout year with PSV Eindhoven
LikeLike
Really like Richie since I saw him in the USL a couple years ago. My only concern is 2g and 1a in 19 matches this year and those were all in one game.
LikeLike