USMNT prospect Ledezma joins PSV for first-team training camp

U.S. Under-23 National Team midfielder Richie Ledezma has joined PSV Eindhoven’s first team for training camp in Qatar, joining a growing list of American prospects who head into the winter with opportunities to stake their claims to first-team places.

Sources tell SBI that the U.S. Men’s National Team wanted to call in Ledezma for its January camp, but PSV’s decision to bring Ledezma to its first-team camp in Qatar kept the teenager from accepting Berhalter’s invitation.

Ledezma is coming off a big year that included an impressive showing at the Under-20 World Cup. His performance against France in the Under-20 World Cup Round of 16 cemented his status as one of the most talented young midfielders in the USMNT pipeline.

He has since parlayed that into a regular starting role with PSV’s second team, Jong PSV. The Real Salt Lake academy product has settled in as a playmaker, playing well enough to earn a call-up to the U.S. Under-23 national team, and catch the attention of Berhalter, as well as the Mexican Football Federation, which has made inquiries in the past to the Phoenix, Arizona native.

The 19-year-old central midfielder has made an impressive recovery from a foot injury that sidelined him for six months, from the fall of 2018 to spring of 2019. The injury cost him a chance to play in the Concacaf Under-20 Championships, and almost cost him a place on the U.S. Under-20 World Cup Team.

He has since rebounded well and is on the verge of breaking through with PSV’s first team. He has already made it to PSV’s first-team bench for official matches, but is still waiting for his first-team debut.