USMNT announces Wales friendly in March

U.S. Soccer announced on Friday morning that the U.S. Men’s National team will square off with Wales on March 30th at Cardiff City Stadium for the second match of its 2020 European tour.

The match will be played just four days after the Americans will see Netherlands in Eindhoven.

The USMNT and Wales are currently tied at 22nd in FIFA rankings, and the visit will mark the USMNT’s first-ever appearance on Welsh grounds.

The European tour matches will serve as tune-up games for Gregg Berhalter ahead CONCACAF Nations League semi-final date with Honduras and the inaugural Nations League in June, with dates still unconfirmed.