USMNT announces Wales friendly in March

U.S. Soccer announced on Friday morning that the U.S. Men’s National team will square off with Wales on March 30th at Cardiff City Stadium for the second match of its 2020 European tour.
The match will be played just four days after the Americans will see Netherlands in Eindhoven.
The USMNT and Wales are currently tied at 22nd in FIFA rankings, and the visit will mark the USMNT’s first-ever appearance on Welsh grounds.
The European tour matches will serve as tune-up games for Gregg Berhalter ahead CONCACAF Nations League semi-final date with Honduras and the inaugural Nations League in June, with dates still unconfirmed.
Speaking of USMNT and Greg Berhalter:
“Columbus Crew SC sign Sebastian Berhalter, Gregg’s son, to Homegrown deal”
……is it too early to call favoritism or after he starts training with the national team? lol
Do we know anything about his son? I see he was a 4 star at UNC. If he’s good I’m happy to have him in. Michael Bradley only got serious looks once his dad took over
Played for US U16s a few years ago, the Crew Academy teams he was on punched above their weight most years but I’ve never seen him play other than a few highlights.
