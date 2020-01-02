USMNT to face Marsch's Red Bull Salzburg in Qatar as part of January camp

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s training camp in Qatar was expected to provide opportunities to face off against other teams going through their preseasons at the sam Aspire facility, and one of those teams is led by a familiar face.
Jesse Marsch’s Red Bull Salzburg will face the USMNT in a preseason match on January 18 in Doha, according to the Red Bull Salzburg website. A source confirmed to SBI that a closed-door scrimmage will take place.
It is unclear if the USMNT will play more than one scrimmage in Doha, a popular destination for club teams holding winter break training camps in January, but the team will have access to several teams also holding camps at the same time.
Marsch’s Salzburg team is coming off an impressive showing in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, a group which included Liverpool and Napoli. Red Bull Salzburg will be preparing for the second half of the Austrian season, as well as the knockout rounds of the Europa League against Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.
The USMNT kicks off 2020 with a friendly against Costa Rica in Carson, California on February 1.
looks like Russian club FC Zenit will also be training at that facility.
hopefully we’ll scrimmage them, too.
Bayern and Ajax will be there as well but earlier in camp 5th – 11th or 12th. Zenit will be there 11th to 22nd. Any training matches would likely feature reserves but it’s better than the Liga Mx reserves that are typical camp cupcake fodder.
I wouldnt mind marsh for 2026 world cup here in the U.S. specially with all the talent in the youth system at u20 level. Marsh showed he is a great motivater holding his own vs Liverpool at liverpool.
I love it. The privilege of having an American coach at the helm of an Austrian Bundesliga Team. Opportunity made possible through roots and networking……gotta love it!!!!
“If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door” – by Milton Berle
Too bad if it is a closed door scrimmage. A real opportunity to see a good American coach. We get plenty of opportunities to see Berhalter and not a lot to see Salzburg. Marsch will probably be in the Bundesliga in a couple of years so maybe he can be a future USMNT coach given his relative youth.
