USMNT to face Marsch's Red Bull Salzburg in Qatar as part of January camp

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s training camp in Qatar was expected to provide opportunities to face off against other teams going through their preseasons at the sam Aspire facility, and one of those teams is led by a familiar face.

Jesse Marsch’s Red Bull Salzburg will face the USMNT in a preseason match on January 18 in Doha, according to the Red Bull Salzburg website. A source confirmed to SBI that a closed-door scrimmage will take place.

It is unclear if the USMNT will play more than one scrimmage in Doha, a popular destination for club teams holding winter break training camps in January, but the team will have access to several teams also holding camps at the same time.

Marsch’s Salzburg team is coming off an impressive showing in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, a group which included Liverpool and Napoli. Red Bull Salzburg will be preparing for the second half of the Austrian season, as well as the knockout rounds of the Europa League against Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

The USMNT kicks off 2020 with a friendly against Costa Rica in Carson, California on February 1.