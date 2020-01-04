USMNT U-20 prospect Vassilev makes senior Aston Villa debut

Indiana Vassilev made his senior Aston Villa debut on Saturday in the Emirates FA Cup.

The 18-year-old forward played the final 16 minutes at Craven Cottage, but could not help his side avoid a 2-1 loss to EFL Championship side Fulham. Vassilev had five touches in the match, making one interception and completing one pass.

Eligible to play for the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team, Vassilev has scored four goals and registered two assists in 12 appearances for Villa’s Under-23 side this season. He’s also made one additional appearance in the EFL Trophy, designed for U-23 sides and lower league first teams.

Vassilev will hope to stay with Dean Smith’s side heading into the second-half of the Premier League season.

In additional, Luca De La Torre made his fourth senior appearance of the season for Scott Parker’s Fulham. The midfielder played 12 minutes off the bench, finishing with an 85% passing completion rate.

De La Torre, 20, has bounced between the first team and the Under-23’s this season, scoring three goals and adding two assists in nine combined appearances with the U-23’s. He has made one senior cap with the USMNT in his career, appearing back in 2018 under then interim head coach Dave Sarachan.

Veteran USMNT defender Tim Ream did not dress for Fulham in the home win.