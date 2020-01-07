USMNT U-23 prospect Sabbi signs pre-contract with Odense

Emmanuel Sabbi will be trading Hobro for Odense this upcoming summer.

Fellow Superliagen side Odense announced Tuesday that Sabbi will join the club this summer, after signing a four-year pre-contract on Tuesday. Sabbi, a U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team prospect, will finish the current Superliagen season with Hobro before making his move to Odense.

“He’s an a huge explosive player, who is good one against one,” Odense sporting director Jesper Hansen said. “He is very exciting and has the one X-Factor which makes him unpredictable for all opponents. We saw for ourselves how good he is when we beat Hobro 2-1 in the fall, where he scored a very nice goal directly on the free kick.”

“He is dynamic in his playing style and in that way he fits well with the way we play. He has made it in Hobro, where he is a big profile and has really lifted his game since coming to Denmark two and a half years ago. Despite his young age, he has a lot of experience in the Super League, and there is potential to develop even more in OB. We look forward to seeing him unfold in the striped jersey.”

The 22-year-old scored eight league goals last season, including three in four appearances in the relegation playoffs. He currently has six goals this season in 16 appearances in all competitions. Sabbi has also made a pair of appearances for the USMNT U-23’s in 2019 and is an option for Jason Kreis’ side ahead of Olympic Qualifying.

“I feel it is a natural step for me to take,” Sabbi said. “I really like the way Odense plays. You emphasize having the ball in your own ranks and playing very directly. It has always been difficult for Hobro when we have met OB, because they have many good players and they are always in control. It’s going to be great to be a part of it.”

“I like the way the coaches are towards the players, so I look forward to working with them. I had a number of other clubs that were interested, but I chose OB because they showed a genuine interest in having me on the team. It will be a new challenge and I love it. I have to contribute hard work and try to show my worth one against one where I have to challenge with my speed.”

Odense is currently ninth in the Superliga, while Hobro are bottom of the table in 12th. Both teams return to league play in mid-February.