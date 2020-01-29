USWNT blanks Haiti in Concacaf Olympic Qualifying opener

The U.S. Women’s National Team opened its Olympic Qualifying campaign on a winning note.

Goals from Christen Press, Lynn Williams, Lindsey Horan and Carli Lloyd lifted the Americans past Haiti on Tuesday night at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston. It was Vlatko Andonovski’s first competitive win as head coach of the USWNT.

It was a fast start for the USWNT, who scored in the opening 75 seconds. Despite losing her left shoe in the build-up play, Williams assisted on Press’ opener, a tap in from close-range. It was the USWNT’s first goal of 2020.

Who says you need two boots on to provide an assist ⁉️ Not Lynn Williams 🇺🇸 #CWOQ @lynnraenie @USWNT @Concacafpic.twitter.com/RwfpOXC4FH — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) January 29, 2020

Haiti looked to have leveled the match in the 18th minute via a corner kick that bounced through everyone and into the net. However, referee Odette Hamilton disallowed the goal for offsides.

In the 58th minute, Haiti goalkeeper Kerly Theus made back-to-back saves to keep her side in the match, stopping Samantha Mewis’ effort. However, the USWNT would add to its lead as Megan Rapinoe made an immediate impact after coming on the pitch.

Rapinoe launched a corner kick into the box and Williams took advantage on a slight deflection from a Haiti player, before heading the ball in for a 2-0 USWNT advantage.

Lindsey Horan headed in Rapinoe’s second assist in the 73rd minute to add to the USWNT lead, before Lloyd got in on the action with a finish of her own late in the match.

Next up, the USWNT faces Panama on Friday, again in Houston, where it will try to take the top spot in Group A in its qualifying group. The U.S. currently sits second in the group due to Costa Rica beating Panama by a 6-1 scoreline earlier Tuesday.