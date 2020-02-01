USWNT rout Panama to remain perfect in Concacaf Qualifying

The U.S. Women’s National Team remained perfect at the 2020 Concacaf Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Friday after a romp over Panama in Houston.

Lindsey Horan scored a hat trick while five additional players got on the scoresheet in an 8-0 victory. It was the second consecutive qualifying win for the USWNT, who have outscored its opponents 12-0 so far.

Vlatko Andonovski’s side raced out to a 4-0 halftime lead with Horan accounting for two of those goals in a 15-minute span. Jessica McDonald’s cross was repelled by Panama keeper Yenith Bailey, but Horan put away the rebound in the third minute for a 1-0 advantage.

Horan’s toe poked through ball sprung Lynn Williams towards goal, allowing the forward to score her second goal of the tournament in the 15th minute.

Horan would double her tally in the 18th minute before Rose Lavelle added a fourth goal of the opening half in the 21st. Williams drew Bailey out of position before teeing up Lavelle for a one-time finish into the bottom-right corner.

As if a soft cast is gonna stop @roselavelle from scoring… pic.twitter.com/9SeXMdbYHx — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) February 1, 2020

Despite being up four, the USWNT kept its foot on the gas in the final stages of the match. Christen Press scored her second goal of the tournament in the 70th minute before McDonald and Tobin Heath scored six minutes apart to continue the demolition at BBVA Compass Stadium.

Horan notched her first-ever hat trick in the 81st minute, stamping the final score at 8-0.

Has the smiley face with a tear falling emoji dropped yet? FIRST HATTY FOR OUR GAL. SO PROUD. pic.twitter.com/9LfBlHUTeg — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) February 1, 2020

Bailey made 13 saves for Panama, however her teammates only recorded one shot in total and zero on the USWNT’s goal.

The USWNT remain atop Group B and concludes group stage play on Monday against unbeaten Costa Rica.