USWNT to host England, Spain, Japan in 2020 SheBelieves Cup

The SheBelieves Cup is returning to American soil in 2020 for the fifth-consecutive year.

The annual tournament is slated to take place March 5-11 this coming year, with Red Bull Arena, Exploria Stadium, and Toyota Stadium being chosen as the three host stadiums.

Joining the USWNT will be sixth-ranked England, tenth-ranked Japan, and No 13th ranked Spain. This will be Vlatko Andonovski’s first SheBelieves Cup in charge of the USWNT, since taking over as head coach.

“U.S. Soccer does such a great job staging this tournament and it’s a world class event for the players and the fans,” Andonovski said. “We look forward to welcoming these really talented teams to the USA and there’s nothing better than facing players who force you to be your best in order to be successful, which is what we’ll get from England, Japan and Spain. There’s some great history between these teams – some very recent history — and I know all six games will be excellent displays to show why the women’s game keeps increasing in popularity and competitiveness.”

The USWNT finished second in the 2019 edition and will look to claim its first title since winning in 2018.

Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe, an Co. will open its schedule against England on March 5th at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, before taking on Spain at Red Bull Arena three days later. The tournament will conclude on March 11th as the USWNT faces Japan in Frisco, while England takes on Spain.

All three of the USWNT’s matches will be broadcasted on ESPN’s Family of Networks and in Spanish on TUDN.