Wednesday Ticker: Kane suffers hamstring injury, Rooney eligible for Derby County, and more

The start to 2020 for Tottenham did not go the way that Jose Mourinho would’ve hoped with a 1-0 loss at Southampton. In addition, the North London club saw their top goalscorer leave with an injury.

Harry Kane left the match with a hamstring injury, being substituted in the 75th minute. There is no timetable for Kane’s absence for Tottenham, who are currently sixth in the league table with 30 points. (REPORT)

After a move from D.C. United earlier this year, Wayne Rooney is now officially eligible to feature for EFL Championship side Derby County. (REPORT)

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl is on the move to Portuguese side Benfica after agreeing to a €20 million deal with the Bundesliga side. (REPORT)

Former Premier League manager Bobby Madley was sacked after an offensive video surfaced to his employers. (REPORT)

Highly-recognized agent Mino Raiola feels that Manchester United has ruined Paul Pogba, with the midfielder constantly linked with a move away from the EPL side. (REPORT)

Leicester City continued its strong league campaign with a 3-0 trouncing of Newcastle United on Tyneside. The Foxes outscored the Magpies 8-0 in their two league meetings this season. (REPORT)

Premier League side Chelsea reported losses of nearly £100 million in the last fiscal year. (REPORT)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is optimistic that the club will add signings during this month’s transfer window. (REPORT)

Hong Kong has reportedly delayed football fixtures during unrest due to anti-China protests. (REPORT)

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp has played down additional transfers this month for the current EPL leaders. (REPORT)

Parma’s Dejan Kulusevski is reportedly expected to undergo a medical with Juventus later this week. The 19-year-old Swede has four league goals for Parma this season in all competitions. (REPORT)