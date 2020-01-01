Yedlin suffers possible broken hand in Newcastle United loss

DeAndre Yedlin was one of five players injured for Newcastle United on Wednesday in a 3-0 loss to second place Leicester City.

Yedlin, who came off the bench prior to halftime as a substitute for Jetro Willems, played the remainder of the match for the Magpies with an apparent hand injury. The veteran defender had only 14 touches in his outing at St. James Park, while Newcastle played the entire second-half with 10 men. His status for the near future is yet to be determined after being seen leaving the stadium in a sling.

“I’ve never known anything quite so bizarre as 15 minutes where we suffered lost four players due to injury and I’ve been around the game for almost 40 years,” Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said. “I’ve been saying before that the schedule at this time of year is ridiculous, but we paid the price today for it.”

“Three of the lads suffered hamstring injuries and Jetro [Willems] hurt his groin. DeAndre was on the pitch for a minute and we think he’s broken his hand. We are going to evaluate him and the rest of the players and see what the prognosis is going forward.”

Yedlin has made 11 appearances for Newcastle this season and scored one goal, but has only one start to his name in his last four outings. Seven of those 11 appearances have been starts, while Bruce has tried to keep his squad fresh during the busy festive period.

The 26-year-old is likely to miss out on Newcastle’s trip to Rochdale this weekend in FA Cup play, one that the club will be favored to advance. Injuries have plagued Yedlin this season, as he missed time due to both groin and hip issues.